Young Thug & His Lawyer Brian Steel Speak To Emory University Law Students

Young Thug is enjoying his newfound freedom.

Last week, Young Thug accepted a plea deal following nearly two years of trial and was finally released from prison. The rapper will spend 15 years on probation and abide by several release conditions, but his supporters are thrilled regardless. It looks like Young Thug is making the most of his newfound freedom, reconnecting with old collaborators and friends. He even recently chatted with some students at Emory University School of Law, thanks to his lawyer Brian Steel.

In a new photo, Steel is seen standing in front of a group of students on a FaceTime call with Young Thug. Both of them appeared to be in good spirits, though it remains unclear exactly what they discussed. They have a huge win under their belt, however, meaning Steel could impart some serious wisdom to the lucky students.

Brian Steel Imparts Wisdom To Law Students

"All of a sudden i wanna go to law school," one X user jokes. "Brian Steel ain’t stopped working yet," another says. Steel has been receiving a great deal of praise for his work throughout Young Thug's trial. This only increased once the artist was released. Following the verdict, Steel spoke to reporters outside of the courthouse. He made it clear that he wasn't completely satisfied, pointing out that he still believed his client deserved to be found not guilty. "As far as Jeffery is feeling now, he knows my feelings, which I am not going to reveal for attorney-client privilege. But, this is not the same as a not guilty verdict," he explained.