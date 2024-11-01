Mariah The Scientist Almost Breaks Down In Tears While Reacting To Young Thug’s Freedom

They will probably be reunited soon...

Young Thug just took a plea deal in his YSL RICO case yesterday (Thursday, October 31), and he was reportedly released from prison with 15 years of probation. Of course, his freedom comes with many special conditions and considerations, but the rap community is reacting wildly to this news from the longest criminal trial in Georgia history. One of the happiest folks about all this is Thugger's boo Mariah The Scientist, who recently reacted to his freedom during a live show. It was a very emotive moment of both prayer and responding to trolls who didn't think this day would ever come.

"I just want to thank God for the day," Mariah The Scientist expressed during a concert about Young Thug's freedom. "I want to thank him for life, light, and love... for our family and our friends... for Jeff and our relationship... for covering us with the blood of Jesus, protecting us, keeping us safe. Every day. This has really been a long time coming, and it has been really hard. But I'm appreciative that you kept showing up for me and supporting me.

Mariah The Scientist Speaks On Young Thug Release

"There was people who was telling me I would never see him again," Mariah The Scientist continued concerning Young Thug. "There was people who was laughing at me and laughing at our situation and making fun of us. Man, this s**t so f***ing crazy, man. This was supposed to be a prayer, hold on. Thank you, God, and Amen. Now back to me. All you motherf***ers who doubted me, and doubted this s**t, and said this n***a was never coming back, f**k all of y'all. What you gon' say now, b***h? Now when I say Thug, we got to switch it up! [...] This s**t is so f***ing unbelievable. But let's just make it to the end so I can get on this jet. You know what I'm finna do."

Meanwhile, this comes as others like YSL Woody are reacting to the Young Thug situation with very thankful and appreciative messages. Others aren't so pleased, but probation and a lot of reform could lead to a brighter path ahead for the Atlanta rapper.