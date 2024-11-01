Travis Scott, Sexyy Red And More Celebrate Young Thug's Freedom

A Birthday Experience Brought To You By Gunna
ATLANTA, GA - JUNE 12: Young Thug and Travis Scott attend a Birthday Experience "The Playas Room" Brought to You By Gunna at Gold Room on June 12, 2021 in Atlanta, Georgia.(Photo by Prince Williams/Wireimage)
Everybody is thrilled.

It's Halloween for most of the world, but it's Young Thug's day for hip hop fans. The rapper was set free on Thursday after a lengthy trial. He was given 15 years probation, and a host of conditions upon release, but he was released, and that's what matters. The hip hip world showed their support for Young Thug all throughout his trial. Other rappers made it clear that they were desperate to see their peer released, so he could assume his legendary career. Now that it's happened, the celebration has begun.

Sexyy Red, a rapper who was repeatedly cited Young Thug as her "twin," took to Twitter to voice her happiness. "They let twin out," she exclaimed. Jay Electronica took a wordier, Jay Electronica-esque approach in his tweet. He praised Allah and reminded Thugger to make the most of his second chance. "Praise be to Allah they let this man come home," he wrote. "Be Great Slime." DJ Mustard also got in on the celebration by noting that Halloween has been topped. "Thug free," he tweeted out. "What a day!" NBA athlete James Harden voiced his support more subtly. He tweeted out a snake to represent the rapper's "slime" aesthetic.

Travis Scott Called Young Thug His "Brudda"

The most notable show of love, however, came from Travis Scott. Thug and Travis Scott rose to fame around the same time. Thugger appeared on Scott's breakout mixtape, Days Before Rodeo. He's stellar on the track "Mamacita," which gained renewed interest during his trial. The mixtape was uploaded to streaming, which exposed it to a brand new generation. "Mamacita" also featured an exemplary verse from Thug's friend Rich Homie Quan, who died on September 5. Young Thug and the Astroworld superstar have a particularly strong bond.

Unsurprisingly, Travis Scott posted a photo alongside Thugger. He posted the photo on his Instagram Story with the caption: "My brudda otw home." The man who narrated Travis Scott's first album, Rodeo, also stepped in with words of support. T.I. posted his own photos of Thug on Twitter. "Welcome Home lil bruddah," he wrote. "It's been too long… Time to get back to it!!!" T.I. had previously gone on record to state that he would make sure Thug was taken care of when he got home. Thankfully, he's home a lot sooner than anybody anticipated. Check out additional celeb posts below.

