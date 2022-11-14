jay electronica
- MusicJay Electronica Claims Kanye West's "Bound 2" Was Inspired By HimThe two rappers have had a pretty close relationship over the years, so it's unsurprising that they would inspire each other's work.By Gabriel Bras Nevares
- MusicNoname Announces 19-Date US Tour Later This YearNoname is headed out on tour for the first time in four years.By Lavender Alexandria
- MusicNoname Responds To Backlash Over Jay Electronica FeatureNoname responded to fan concerns about a feature on her new album.By Lavender Alexandria
- MusicNoname Confirms Release Date For Her Long Awaited ReturnNoname is set to release her first new song in two years.By Lavender Alexandria
- MusicSZA Has Jay Electronica BlockedWhile the two haven't had any direct exchanges in the public eye, many assume it stems from a Twitter rant the New Orleans MC went on recently.By Gabriel Bras Nevares
- MusicSwizz Beatz Recruits Jay Electronica For His Loaded "Hip Hop 50: Vol 2 EP"Jay Electronica and Swizz Beatz are teaming up.By James Jones
- Pop CultureJay Electronica Met The Illuminati, But They Didn't Impress HimJay Electronica is starting to worry his fans.By Evelyn Meyer
- MusicJay Electronica "Can't Wait" For Kanye West's Next MoveThe New Orleans native went on a bizarre, long, and inflammatory Twitter tirade earlier today.By Gabriel Bras Nevares
- MusicHit-Boy Reveals Jay Electronica Jokingly Threatened To Shoot Up His & Nas's Studio SessionHit-Boy explains how Jay Electronica inspired one of Nas's bars on "Hood2Hood."By Aron A.