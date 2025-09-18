Jay Electronica Finally Releases "Act 1" & "Act 2" On Streaming

Both of these Jay Electronica projects now appear on Apple Music, although only one of them is available on Spotify at press time.

Jay Electronica may not be the most prolific rapper in the world, but he's still dropping gems like "Just A Drop" in collaboration with Chance The Rapper. However, those unfamiliar with his catalog have a perfect chance to dive in, and longtime fans have a good reason to revisit it.

According to HipHopNMore, this week, the New Orleans lyricist released what was originally meant to be his debut album on streaming services: Act II: The Patents Of Nobility (the turn). More specifically, it's on Apple Music, but it's not on Spotify at press time. However, Spotify now houses the debut mixtape Act I: Eternal Sunshine (the pledge), and so does Apple.

Of course, Act II didn't end up being the debut studio album fans thought would manifest. Instead, A Written Testimony came out in 2020, a collab project with none other than Jay-Z. That same year, though – specifically in October – The Patents Of Nobility leaked online, albeit a relatively rough version. Nevertheless, it garnered a lot of acclaim for Jay Elec's trademark skills of dense references, compelling punchlines, and passionate deliveries.

Jay Electronica Act II

We will see what these streaming rereleases will lead to in the future, if anything at all. Maybe this is just wishful thinking, but some fans hope this means that we will get new solo music from the 48-year-old (who turns 49 tomorrow). In any case, all we can do is wait.

Elsewhere, Jay Electronica recently ruffled some feathers for some hot hip-hop battle takes, namely relating to the Kendrick Lamar and Drake showdown. For those unaware, ever since the 2013 "Control" collaboration with Big Sean, tensions between Kendrick and Jay Elec' became a big narrative in speculative rap fan discourse.

But Jay Electronica firmly supports his corner, even defending Jay-Z amid Super Bowl backlash despite picking the opposing side in that beef. Regardless, this has nothing to do with the music. Now that Act I and Act II are on streaming services, maybe this will preview new music that elaborates on his many perspectives. And if new music does arrive, it will likely be worth the wait... Right?

