Jay Electronica Doubles Down On Taking Drake's Side In Kendrick Lamar Beef

Last week, about 5 diss tracks ago, Jay Electroica tweeted out a track from Drake's Certified Lover Boy. While he didn't say anything specific the move was a clear indicator that he was taking Drake's side in his impossible to escape rap beef with Kendrick Lamar. The spat between rap's most popular artist and its most critically acclaimed has divided fans. The pair threw out rapid fire diss tracks and responses throughout the weekend. Though we may be approaching the end at least from Drake's side of things, fans will likely be debating the massive amount of material both rappers dropped for weeks.

So much has happened since his last comment that fans would surely forgive Jay Electronica if he had a change of heart. But he choose instead to double down on his stance that Drake is winning in even clearer words than before. "As a qualified observer. Drake punishing these boys. I don't care what nobody say. Don't @ me. You're not qualified," part of a tweet he made over the weekend reads. He's seemingly using his status as a rapper who has been embroiled in his beefs before to take an authoritative position on the situation. Check out his full comments below.

Jay Electronica Says Drake Is "Punishing" His Foes

The most recent diss track to be released in the beef is Drake's "The Heart Part 6" which dropped yesterday. In the song Drake claimed that he actually planted the viral story Kendrick Lamar spread about him having a second hidden child. He also finishes the song by claiming he's done with this specific beef and won't be dropping anything else. That's in stark contrast to Kendrick, who claims he still has numerous songs ready to go.

What do you think of Jay Electronica doubling down on his take that Drake is winning his beef with Kendrick Lamar? Do you think Kendrick needs to drop anymore tracks or let what he's already released speak for itself?

