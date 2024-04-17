Jay Electronica Comments On Drake Battle In The Most Jay Elect Way Possible

There are two kinds of rappers these days. The ones who are beefing with Drake, and the ones who have opinions about the Drake beef. Jay Electronica falls under the latter group. The New Orleans rapper took to X (formerly Twitter) to weigh in on the biggest hip-hop narrative of 2024, and he did so in a way that was classic Jay Elect. Instead of coming and stating how he felt, the rapper dropped references to two classic films.

The first film Jay Electronica referenced was Good Night, and Good Luck (2005). The Oscar-nominated drama is about Edward R. Murrow, a TV journalist who dared to push against the Red Scare narrative put forth by Joseph R. McCarthy in the 1950s. The rapper tweeted the title of the film, which is an expression meant to convey the notion that one must rely on themselves in the face of tremendous adversity. The same kind of adversity Drake is facing from every corner of the music industry at the moment.

Jay Electronica Supports Drake In The Rap Wars

"Good Night and Good Luck" was also the title of a Drake song from 2008. The song was Drake's first ever diss, and it helped him to demolish a Toronto rapper named Aristo. It's unclear if Jay Electronica quoted the expression with the context of Drake's battle history in mind, but given his rapping abilities, it's certainly possible.

The other film Jay Elect referenced was First Blood (1982), the first entry in the Rambo franchise. The specific scene sees Rambo's ex-commander warn the local sheriff not to challenge the Vietnam veteran. "Are you telling me that 200 men against your boy is a no-win situation?," the sheriff asks, to which the ex-commander states: "If you send that many don't forget one thing. A good supply of body bags."

The parallel Jay Elect is making between Rambo and Drake are obvious, as both men are being forced into battle with their backs against the wall. Drake even dressed up like the action hero in the music video for "Way 2 Sexy." Given that Rambo is a legendary killing machine, it's safe to infer that Jay Electronica is confident in Drake's ability to succeed.

