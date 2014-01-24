Jay Electronica

Jay Electronia is one of hip-hop's most elusive, enigmatic figures, having risen to notoriety in 2007 after sampling the Eternal Sunshine Of The Spotless Mind soundtrack on a critically-acclaimed, 15-minute cut titled "Eternal Sunshine (The Pledge)". Throughout his intermittent career, the New Orleans emcee/producer has collaborated with the likes of J Dilla, Erykah Badu (whom he fathered a child with), Curren$y, Rapsody, Phonte, Mos Def, Nas, The Game, Swizz Beatz, Raekwon, Paul Wall, Yelawolf, Just Blaze, The Bullitts and Jay Z. Most recently, we heard him on Big Sean's infamous "Control" record (2013) alongside Kendrick Lamar, Mac Miller's "Suplexes Inside Of Complexes And Duplexes" (from his 2013 album Watching Movies With The Sound Off) and The Bullitts' "They Die By Dawn" (alongside Mos Def and Lucy Liu). Oh yeah, he also recently hooked up with Kate Rothschild, which led to her husband Ben Goldsmith filing for divorce. Boom.