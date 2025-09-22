Jay Electronica is expanding the A Written Testimony universe once again. The New Orleans rapper and producer is back with Mars, The Inhabited Planet, the fourth entry in the series. It's been a wild and unexpected weekend for fans of his, as he's delivered all of these efforts in the last three days.
The JAY-Z signee started this wave on Thursday, September 18, with Act II: The Patents of Nobility (the turn). Then, for his 49th birthday Jay Elec he celebrated with Power At The Rate Of My Dreams and Leaflets. It's unclear why the elusive MC has decided to come out of his five-year hibernation.
Everyone's guess is that it was because of his 49th year around the sun. Others are speculating whether or not he's getting fans ready for a brand-new era. But regardless reason, we are just happy to see him being active again.
Mars, The Inhabited Planet, continues the themes of religion while enlisting film director extraordinaire Christopher Nolan and his brother, Jonathan Nolan, for some spoken word bits.
Based on the first listen or two, there isn't any eye-raising moments, outside of the obvious experimental style of Jay Electronica. We are more so referring to the bars. On Leaflets, he claimed that he lived with Diddy at one point in his life.
Check out Mars, The Inhabited Planet, below.
Jay Electronica A Written Testimony: Mars, The Inhabited Planet
A Written Testimony: Mars, The Inhabited Planet Tracklist:
- Dear Mr. Blaine, I Won.
- Letter To Mars
- a Thousand Miles Per Hour To The Border
- @RealCandaceO ...Tell Us More!
- if you won't do it for you... shine for me. (feat. @FalElectronica)
- CNN & BBC are Liars (feat. PYT Joce)
- Remember That One Time Trump Tweaked On Zelenski In The White House
- Anybody Else Know How To Work Ruby Slippers???????????????????