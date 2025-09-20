Jay Electronica Claims He Was "Living With" Diddy On "A Written Testimony: Leaflets"

BY Zachary Horvath 1064 Views
Link Copied to Clipboard!
Jay Electronica In Concert - New York, NY
NEW YORK, NEW YORK - JANUARY 10: Jay Electronica backstage at Sony Hall on January 10, 2022 in New York City. (Photo by Johnny Nunez/WireImage)
Jay Electronica shocked the hip-hop world this weekend, unloading tons of new music on streaming platforms for his 49th birthday.

Jay Electronica made a shocking claim/revelation on his surprise new album A Written Testimony: Leaflets. You can hear it on the track "Four Billion, Four Hundred Million 4,400,000,000 / The Worst Is Yet To Come." On it, he says he used to live with Diddy, although he doesn't give an exact timeline, per Complex.

"I was living with puff and cash and never showed up in the affidavit / I'm a smoother criminal than Michael Jackson maybe." However, the surprises don't stop there. The disgraced mogul also some vocal contributions on the track "Abracadabra," the intro.

There, he delivers a biblical-esque monologue after hyping up the project. "Hip-hop is in a very, very dangerous place, you know. Give them that sh*t, you know what I'm saying? Live at they souls, lift up they vibration. That’s what God sent you here to do, you know? That’s why we wait so long. We wait for things that are good ‘cause good things come to those who wait..."

If it is true about the former, then that would be quite interesting. We will see if Jay Electronica or Diddy ever divulge on this further, but that might be difficult. The latter is currently facing prison time after his verdict resulted in him being hit with the less serious charges in his federal case.

Read More: 10 Air Jordan Collabs That Changed Sneaker Culture Forever

Jay Electronica New Music

He faces a maximum of 20 years after being found guilty of two counts of transportation to engage in prostitution. Diddy will learn his fate on October 3.

It may also be a bit hard to coax Jay out of spilling the beans on this though, too. Things seem to be a bit complicated between him and Diddy as the latter took issue with him signing to Jay-Z's Roc Nation over his Bad Boy imprint.

But at the same time, Jay was seen outside the courthouse "supporting [his] brother" in July while walking his dogs.

This release is a big moment, though, regardless of the gossipy headline. Jay's catalog has been very small on DSPs for years, with his 2020 debut, A Written Testimony, being the lone album available. But to celebrate turning 49, he dropped of the sequel in Leaflets, as well as an EP and a part two called The Patents of Nobility (the turn).

Read More: The 12 Hardest Ls Ever Taken On Nike SNKRS, Ranked

About The Author
Zachary Horvath
Zachary Horvath is one of the Music Freelance News Writers at HotNewHipHop and has held that title since August 2023. Prior to this position, he held another freelance gig covering local high school football, girls and boys varsity basketball, in addition to recapping Cleveland Cavaliers games remotely. He's taken the previous experience and used it to become a jack of all trades at HotNewHipHop. Zach has thoroughly enjoyed tackling some of the trending topics in sports, with a larger focus on hip-hop and pop culture. Some of those include Bronny James's draft stock, a multitude of angles swirling around the Drake and Kendrick Lamar beef, as well as Diddy's arrest and lawsuits. Separate from the headlines that everyone wants to hear about, he was fortunate enough to help spread Zaytoven's current thoughts at the time around mid-December in 2023. Even though being able to give his expertise on these stories is fulfilling, being able to share his passion for releases trumps that ever so slightly. Having the chance to express his excitement indirectly about what he thinks our readers should be checking out/revisiting grows his passion for writing that much more.
Recommended Content
Buffalo Bills' Damar Hamlin On Capitol Hill To Discuss NFL Safety Legislation Sports Damar Hamlin Visits Capitol Hill 4.6K
Memorial Day Weekend Grand Finale Hosted By Meek Mill, Teyana Taylor And YG Music Diddy & Meek Mill Wear Matching Outfits In Resurfaced Photo Amid Rumors They Slept Together 75.2K
jay-electronica-a-written-testimony-leaflets-stream Mixtapes Jay Electronica Surprise Drops New Album "A Written Testimony: Leaflets" On His 49th Birthday 1339
The 2023 ESPY Awards - Red Carpet Sports Damar Hamlin Awards ESPY To Team Who Saved His Life 3.1K
Comments 0