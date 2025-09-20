Jay Electronica made a shocking claim/revelation on his surprise new album A Written Testimony: Leaflets. You can hear it on the track "Four Billion, Four Hundred Million 4,400,000,000 / The Worst Is Yet To Come." On it, he says he used to live with Diddy, although he doesn't give an exact timeline, per Complex.

"I was living with puff and cash and never showed up in the affidavit / I'm a smoother criminal than Michael Jackson maybe." However, the surprises don't stop there. The disgraced mogul also some vocal contributions on the track "Abracadabra," the intro.

There, he delivers a biblical-esque monologue after hyping up the project. "Hip-hop is in a very, very dangerous place, you know. Give them that sh*t, you know what I'm saying? Live at they souls, lift up they vibration. That’s what God sent you here to do, you know? That’s why we wait so long. We wait for things that are good ‘cause good things come to those who wait..."

If it is true about the former, then that would be quite interesting. We will see if Jay Electronica or Diddy ever divulge on this further, but that might be difficult. The latter is currently facing prison time after his verdict resulted in him being hit with the less serious charges in his federal case.

Jay Electronica New Music

He faces a maximum of 20 years after being found guilty of two counts of transportation to engage in prostitution. Diddy will learn his fate on October 3.

It may also be a bit hard to coax Jay out of spilling the beans on this though, too. Things seem to be a bit complicated between him and Diddy as the latter took issue with him signing to Jay-Z's Roc Nation over his Bad Boy imprint.

But at the same time, Jay was seen outside the courthouse "supporting [his] brother" in July while walking his dogs.