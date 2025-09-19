Jay Electronica Surprise Drops New Album "A Written Testimony: Leaflets" On His 49th Birthday

BY Devin Morton 1339 Views
Link Copied to Clipboard!
jay-electronica-a-written-testimony-leaflets-stream jay-electronica-a-written-testimony-leaflets-stream
To celebrate his 49th birthday, Jay Electronica has delivered a brand-new album titled "Leaflets," the sequel to "A Written Testimony."

Jay Electronica has been one of hip-hop's most elusive artists since first making his presence felt with Act I: The Eternal Sunshine and "Exhibit C" all the way back in the late 2000s. The latter, which is among the greatest tracks in the history of the genre, secured him a recording contract with Roc Nation in 2010.

After a decade of false starts and pump fakes with releasing Act II: The Patents Of Nobility, he finally gave fans his debut album in 2020, a collaborative effort with Jay-Z titled A Written Testimony. Shortly after, a rough draft version of Act II leaked, but other than a handful of features for acts like Westside Gunn, Noname and Chance The Rapper, Jay Elec went dormant again.

Now, he's back with more new music after adding Act I and Act II to streaming services earlier this week. On his 49th birthday (September 19), he dropped A Written Testimony: Leaflets. The new album is seven tracks and 29 minutes, and features plenty of the trademark Jay Elec sounds. Of course, that means obscure film samples and no shortage of audio clips from Louis Farrakhan, whose voice also opened the original A Written Testimony. Because Jay Electronica is no stranger to controversy, the opening voice on this new album is Diddy, who provides a table-setting intro for the affair.

The raps on here are stronger than they've been in recent years. Of course, it would be unfair to compare this project to tracks like the aforementioned "Exhibit C" or "Shiny Suit Theory." Songs like "Who Killed Michael Jackson??????" with Quentin Miller or "4,400,000,000 / The Worst Is Yet To Come" are a reminder that, at his best, Jay Electronica can still be one of the best. We'd just like to hear from him more often. Give Leaflets a listen below.

Read More: 13 Essential Jay Electronica Tracks

Jay Electronica - A Written Testimony: Leaflets

A Written Testimony: Leaflets tracklist:

  1. Abracadabra
  2. Real Live Alchemy
  3. Who Killed Michael Jackson?????? (feat. Quentin Miller)
  4. Is It Possible That The Honorable Elijah Muhammad Is Still Physically Alive???
  5. Japan Airline 1628
  6. Four Billion, Four Hundred Million (4,400,000,000) / The Worst Is Yet To Come
  7. Highlander
About The Author
Devin Morton
Devin Morton is a News and Evergreen Content Writer at HotNewHipHop from Queens, New York. He started with HNHH in July 2024 as an intern while entering his last year of college, where he graduated with a Bachelor of Science in Mass Communication from Stony Brook University's School of Communication and Journalism. He has previously written album reviews covering some of the most popular artists in the game, including Childish Gambino and Ice Spice, as well as conversation starting pieces about the Grammy and BET Hip-Hop Awards. Some of his favorite rappers include Kendrick Lamar, Mac Miller, and Nas, though he also has a soft spot for the Blog Era guys from when he used to read HNHH as a kid. Besides hip-hop, he's a huge fan of sports (primarily basketball, #HeatCulture) and wrestling. His work for HNHH has reflected his outside interests, also covering sports, politics, and the greater pop culture world, which he has extensive knowledge of in addition to his hip-hop expertise.
Recommended Content
Buffalo Bills' Damar Hamlin On Capitol Hill To Discuss NFL Safety Legislation Sports Damar Hamlin Visits Capitol Hill 4.6K
Photo by Prince Williams/Getty Images Original Content The Road To Jay Electronica's "Act II: Patents Of Nobility" 23.6K
Jay Electronica Releases Act I Act II Streaming Hip Hop News Music Jay Electronica Finally Releases "Act 1" & "Act 2" On Streaming 1.7K
Paras Griffin/Getty Images Music Joe Budden Believes Jay Z Bodied Jay Electronica On "A Written Testimony" 18.1K
Comments 0