Jay Electronica Allegedly Bullies Fans In Bizarre Discord Server

BY Cole Blake 459 Views
Jay Electronica In Concert - New York, NY
NEW YORK, NEW YORK - JANUARY 10: Jay Electronica performs at Sony Hall on January 10, 2022 in New York City. (Photo by Johnny Nunez/WireImage)
Jay Electronica also allegedly pushed back releasing new music in the wake of Diddy's sentencing on Friday.

Jay Electronica allegedly opened an official Discord server, last week, and in turn, spent the weekend attempting to wipe a fan-run server that's been operating since 2020. According to a user on Reddit, who provided numerous screenshots in a viral post on Sunday night, the rapper feuded with fans who refused to purge 5 years of archived conversations in the server.

While speaking with members in general chat, he allegedly had moderators ban all fans who were associated with both servers. The official Discord server shrank from 1,400 to 200 users as a result.

Read More: Jay Electronica Claims He Was "Living With" Diddy On "A Written Testimony: Leaflets"

Jay Electronica "A Written Testimony: Leaflets"

Joining the official Discord server allegedly has a lengthy verification process. It includes providing access to all social media in order to prove you're not a Mossad agent. Fans also must answer the question, "who did 9/11?" and more.

At one point in the alleged screenshots, Electronic appears to bully a disabled user who took too long to film themselves for the verification process.

Jay Electronica Discord
Image via Imgur

Additionally, the post alleges that Electronica delayed a new project because he needed time to grieve after Diddy was sentenced to over four years in prison on Friday. He was convicted on two counts of transportation to engage in prostitution, earlier this year.

Jay Electronica Discord 2
Image via Imgur

Back in September, Electronica released his fourth and fifth studio albums, A Written Testimony: Leaflets and A Written Testimony: Mars, the Inhabited Planet. Across the first album, Electronica makes multiple references to Diddy. On the intro song, “Abracadabra,” he includes a clip of the Bad Boy mogul discussing the state of hip-hop. “Hip-hop is in a very, very dangerous place, you know,” Diddy says, as caught by Vice. “Give them that sh*t, you know what I’m saying? Live at they souls, lift up they vibration. That’s what God sent you here to do, you know? That’s why we wait so long. We wait for things that are good ‘cause good things come to those who wait…”

Jay Electronica Discord 3
Image via Imgur

On the track, "Four Billion, Four Hundred Million 4,400,000,000 / The Worst Is Yet To Come," Electronica raps: "I was living with puff and cash and never showed up in the affidavit / I'm a smoother criminal than Michael Jackson maybe."

Read More: Jay Electronica Drops New EP "A Written Testimony: Power At The Rate Of My Dreams"

