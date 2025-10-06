Jay Electronica Allegedly Bullies Fans In Bizarre Discord Server

Jay Electronica allegedly opened an official Discord server, last week, and in turn, spent the weekend attempting to wipe a fan-run server that's been operating since 2020. According to a user on Reddit, who provided numerous screenshots in a viral post on Sunday night, the rapper feuded with fans who refused to purge 5 years of archived conversations in the server.

While speaking with members in general chat, he allegedly had moderators ban all fans who were associated with both servers. The official Discord server shrank from 1,400 to 200 users as a result.

Jay Electronica "A Written Testimony: Leaflets"

Joining the official Discord server allegedly has a lengthy verification process. It includes providing access to all social media in order to prove you're not a Mossad agent. Fans also must answer the question, "who did 9/11?" and more.

At one point in the alleged screenshots, Electronic appears to bully a disabled user who took too long to film themselves for the verification process.

Image via Imgur

Additionally, the post alleges that Electronica delayed a new project because he needed time to grieve after Diddy was sentenced to over four years in prison on Friday. He was convicted on two counts of transportation to engage in prostitution, earlier this year.

Image via Imgur

Back in September, Electronica released his fourth and fifth studio albums, A Written Testimony: Leaflets and A Written Testimony: Mars, the Inhabited Planet. Across the first album, Electronica makes multiple references to Diddy. On the intro song, “Abracadabra,” he includes a clip of the Bad Boy mogul discussing the state of hip-hop. “Hip-hop is in a very, very dangerous place, you know,” Diddy says, as caught by Vice. “Give them that sh*t, you know what I’m saying? Live at they souls, lift up they vibration. That’s what God sent you here to do, you know? That’s why we wait so long. We wait for things that are good ‘cause good things come to those who wait…”

Image via Imgur