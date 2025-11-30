The Game Admits N3on Checked His DMs To Girlfriend & Warns Adin Ross

The Game and N3on linked up for a fun birthday livestream for the artist on Saturday (November 29), and according to Complex, they had a great time. "It’s been times that we've been doing this, and I forget that the light is still on," the former told the latter. The Compton rapper also admitted to sliding in the streamer's girlfriend Sam Frank's DMs a while back and indirectly warned Adin Ross about coming back to Los Angeles due to his criticisms of Kendrick Lamar.

As for the first narrative, N3on was talking to the West Coast MC about looking for another partner after he and Frank broke up. Then, the "Crack Music" lyricist admitted that he slid in Frank's DMs at one point, and had to remind the streamer that he apparently checked him for it.

"I think I accidentally slid in your girl’s DMs once. You don't remember that?" he remarked, as caught by Livebitez on Instagram. “Go to my Instagram and pull up our DMs. I think you checked me. And I was like, 'Did I just get checked by a nerd?' I stood down, though, I stood down. I let you have it. 'Cause I was in violation, you know? I don't know [why I did that]! I got a problem!"

Kendrick Lamar & Los Angeles

As for the Adin Ross situation, it happened when N3on asked Jayceon Taylor if he was cool with Adin, as the Kick streamer wanted to come back to L.A. to do some content. He said that he does mess with Ross, but he had a big condition to share.

"Adin's got to check in first," The Game expressed. "It seems like he's coming out here and he's thinking he gon' do what he want to do. But this is L.A."

Of course, at least in the clip caught by No Jumper on IG, there's no direct mention of Kendrick Lamar. But the context is hard to ignore.

The Game's Adin Ross Warning