N3on Awkwardly Fails Lie Detector Test When Asked If He Likes Black People

BY Cole Blake 544 Views
Link Copied to Clipboard!
Rolling Loud California 2025
INGLEWOOD, CALIFORNIA - MARCH 15: YouTuber N3on attends the Rolling Loud Festival at Hollywood Park Grounds on March 15, 2025 in Inglewood, California. (Photo by Scott Dudelson/Getty Images)
N3on sat down with a stoic polygraph tester alongside Adin Ross, Tekashi 6ix9ine, BenDaDonnn, and Antonio Brown.

N3on failed an apparent lie detector test when asked if he "likes Black people" in a livestream clip going viral on social media. In the video, he, Adin Ross, Tekashi 6ix9ine, BenDaDonnn, and Antonio Brown, all sit down with a stoic polygraph tester, as caught by TMZ.

The clip begins with Ross asking N3on, "Are you an Indian?" to which he replies, "Yes." From there, they move on to Ross asking "Do you like Black people?" to which N3on once again answers, "Yes." This time around, the person administering the test gives a thumbs down. The group goes ballistic as N3on yells, "No, don't do that! That looks so bad. This sh*t is not real."

Fans on social media have been criticizing N3on in response to the video. "Look at his face before the answer even come out. He know he don’t like black peoples. Then first thing he says his 'that looks so bad' bro care about his image more than anything," one user wrote on X (formerly Twitter). Another added: "Why would he even answer that question?"

Read More: Iggy Azalea Tells N3on A Man Will Need To Make An Extra $15 Million To Date Her

Antonio Brown's Arrest

It's unclear when the clip stems from, but it comes after Antonio Brown officially pleaded not guilty to attempted murder, earlier this month. Police have accused him of allegedly firing two shots at a man he had gotten into a fist fight with back in May. He spent the last four-and-a-half months in the United Arab Emirates.

The former NFL star's lawyer, Mark Eiglarsh, confirmed the not guilty plea in an email provided to ESPN. "The actions he was forced to take were solely in self-defense against the alleged victim's violent behavior. Brown was attacked that night and acted within his legal right to protect himself," Eiglarsh wrote.

Brown ended up being released from jail on a $25,000 bond. He most recently played in the NFL as a member of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, who he helped lead to a victory in Super Bowl LV.

Read More: Iggy Azalea Appears To Address Bizarre Rumor That She Slept With N3on

About The Author
Cole Blake
Cole Blake is a current staff writer at HotNewHipHop based out of New York City. He began writing for the site as an intern back in 2018 while finishing his B.A. in Journalism at St. John’s University. In the time since, he’s covered a number of breaking stories for HNHH. These include the ongoing YSL RICO trial, the allegations surrounding Diddy, and much more. His work also extends outside of hip-hop, having written extensively about a myriad of topics including politics, sports, and pop culture. He’s attended several music festivals to provide coverage for the site as well, such as Rolling Loud and Governors Ball.
Recommended Content
Tampa Bay Buccaneers v New York Jets Sports Antonio Brown Asked By N3on If He Had Sex With Gisele Bundchen 8.0K
NFL: New York Giants at Tampa Bay Buccaneers Sports Antonio Brown Pleads Not Guilty In Attempted Murder Case 483
Friday's At Red Martini Hosted By Antonio Brown Pop Culture Antonio Brown Allegedly Blocks N3on To Dodge $25K Debt 2.5K
Untitled(32) Relationships N3on Continues To Defend Girlfriend In New Statement 817
Comments 0