In May, one of Adin Ross' boxing events went south, as an alleged brawl unfolded outside. In footage that began to circulate shortly after the incident, Antonio Brown could be seen allegedly getting jumped by a group of men. He eventually got away, and gunshots were heard before he was seen being taken away by police. At the time, he was not arrested, despite rumors.

"Regarding the boxing event that happened last night. I was jumped by multiple individuals who tried to steal my jewelry and cause physical harm to me," Brown alleged on X following the ordeal. "Contrary to some video circulating, Police temporarily detained me until they received my side of the story and then released me."

He also vowed to press charges against the other individuals involved in the alleged altercation, and to keep his supporters updated. It was then reported earlier this month that Brown is wanted for alleged attempted murder.

Antonio Brown Wanted

Allegedly, he grabbed a gun from a security guard and shot at one of the men involved in the debacle. According to the alleged victim, Zul-Qarnain Kwame Nantambu, one of the bullets allegedly grazed his neck. There's also cellphone footage of the alleged incident, and witnesses on the scene identified Brown as the alleged shooter. He doesn't appear to be too fazed by his mounting legal issues, however, at least based on one recent tweet.

“I’m out the country," he declared yesterday, per The Jasmine Brand. "Ain’t no more Child Support tell your mama get a job." At the time of writing, it remains unclear exactly where Brown is. He's reportedly been spending some time in the Middle East lately.

News of Brown's tweet comes just days after it was reported that he livestreamed on Kick to promote a crypto casino platform. He appeared to be in good spirits considering the circumstances, wearing a big smile throughout the unexpected stream.