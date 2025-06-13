Last month, one of Adin Ross' boxing events took a shocking turn when an altercation allegedly took place outside. Footage of the incident quickly went viral, showing Antonio Brown allegedly getting jumped by a group of men. Eventually, it looks like he was able to escape before gunshots could be heard. Brown was then escorted away by police, though he was not arrested.

Brown later took to X to comment on the ordeal.

"Regarding the boxing event that happened last night. I was jumped by multiple individuals who tried to steal my jewelry and cause physical harm to me," he alleged. "Contrary to some video circulating, Police temporarily detained me until they received my side of the story and then released me."

"I WENT HOME THAT NIGHT AND WAS NOT ARRESTED," he also alleged, "I will be talking to my legal council and attorneys on pressing charges on the individuals that jumped me ... I will keep you all posted step-by-step on the process. Thank you for the support and love #AB#84🏈🙏🏽 @WORLDSTAR."

Antonio Brown Wanted

Yesterday, however, it was reported that he is now wanted for alleged attempted murder. According to the Associated Press, he's accused of grabbing a handgun from a member of security and firing two shots at one of the men he allegedly got into a fight with. The alleged victim, Zul-Qarnain Kwame Nantambu, alleges that one bullet grazed his neck.

On top of the cellphone footage of the incident, witnesses on the scene identified Brown as the alleged shooter.

At the time of writing, he has not been arrested. He did take to Instagram earlier today, however, with his first post since the unfortunate news. He shared a photo of himself flexing in a boxing ring and looking unbothered. "What doesn’t kill me makes me stronger," he captioned it. "Wanna play? Then play hard. @bcgame #stayuntamed."