Former NFL superstar Antonio Brown is a wanted man in Miami-Dade County for an alleged incident that took place last month.

Antonio Brown has been hit with a warrant for his arrest in Miami-Dade County, according to All HipHop. Overall, the former NFL superstar is wanted for on an alleged attempted murder charge. The charge stems from an alleged incident last month in which Brown allegedly shot twice at a man outside of an Adin Ross boxing event.

According to the report, the man was allegedly punched by Brown before the wide receiver took a security guard's gun and fired. Subsequently, the man told authorities that he was grazed in the neck. Additionally, he identified AB as the alleged shooter.

There is cellphone and surveillance footage of the alleged shooting. Furthermore, witnesses identified Brown as the alleged gunman.

Antonio Brown Charge

Immediately after the incident, Brown took to social media where he claimed he was allegedly jumped, and acted in self-defense. Despite being detained by authorities, he was eventually let go.

“I was jumped by multiple individuals who tried to steal my jewelry and cause physical harm to me,” Brown stated. “Police temporarily detained me until they received my side of the story and then released me. I WENT HOME THAT NIGHT AND WAS NOT ARRESTED. I will be talking to my legal council and attorneys on pressing charges on the individuals that jumped me; I will keep you all posted step-by-step on the process.”

Once arrested, Brown will be given a $10,000 bond. Moreover, it has been revealed that AB will be subjected to house arrest until trial. So far, the courts have attempted to contact Antonio Brown, but they have been unable to do so.

This is a very dark turn of events for the former NFL star. Since his retirement from professional football, he has gone down numerous different paths. Previously, he was employed by Kanye West to spearhead Donda Sports. Furthermore, he found himself making music and performing at Rolling Loud. Now, he must face what could be an extremely strenuous legal process.

