Tom Brady Gets Candid About His Relationship With Antonio Brown

Tom Brady spoke about his relationship with Antonio Brown during an appearance on Logan Paul's Impaulsive podcast, earlier this week. He explained that he always wanted "the best" for the polarizing former wide receiver.

"I wanted the best for him, you know, I think I saw a spark in him that I thought if put in the right place, you know how incredible it could be for not just the team he was on but for his life and what he could accomplish," Brady said, as caught by Complex. "I always hoped for the best for him, and I met him, and I always admired him as a player, and then I got to play with him and I actually saw in the meeting room, like how he could take information and bring it to the field."

Brady continued: "I just thought okay, if I can help him, like I'd love to help him, because he'd help our team, it would help his life, and then you know, I just again, I always root for the best."

Brady and Brown famously played together for brief stretches on both the New England Patriots and Tampa Bay Buccaneers. Their playing partnership came to an abrupt end when Brown infamously stormed off the field in the middle of a game in 2022.

Tom Brady & Shedeur Sanders

In addition to Antonio Brown, Brady also revealed he reached out to Shedeur Sanders to share a supportive message. The former Colorado quarterback shockingly fell to the fifth round in the latest NFL Draft.