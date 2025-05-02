Antonio Brown Reveals Private DM From Tom Brady Encouraging Him To See A Psychologist

Mar 11, 2022; Atlanta, Georgia, USA; Former Tampa Bay Buccaneers wide receiver Antonio Brown poses for photographers after the game between the Atlanta Hawks and the LA Clippers at State Farm Arena. Mandatory Credit: Jason Getz-USA TODAY Sports via Imagn Images
Antonio Brown only played one game with Tom Brady under the New England Patriots, but their relationship is a complicated and lengthy one.

Antonio Brown has always been a pretty controversial football star, but his second chance in the NFL came thanks to Tom Brady. Since their Tampa Bay Buccaneers run, though, their relationship broke down, and now things are pretty contentious.

AB recently took to Twitter to share an alleged private DM from the former New England Patriot. Their previous exchange is unclear when it comes to its timing, but it's a a much more positive interaction.

"You are truly one of a kind! So proud of you," Tom Brady allegedly expressed regarding Antonio Brown. "love ya champ !!!! thanks for everything your presence a blessing," he replied.

"Love how you are working, please don't miss your psychologist appointments," Brady's new alleged message for Brown read. "PHYSICAL – you have mastered and it is easy for you to work hard. MENTAL – you are very smart and you know the game. EMOTIONAL – we all need to work on this. We are all emotional beings. You need to work equally as hard here!"

"Please don't miss Psychologist appointments.... WTF," AB captioned his Twitter screenshot of the alleged DMs.

Antonio Brown Tom Brady Beef

Of course, many fans will scratch their heads at this because Antonio Brown and Tom Brady are at odds. Well, it's mostly been a one-sided beef. The former dragged the latter in many areas, including comments about his skill, allegations about sleeping with his ex wife Gisele Bündchen and more.

In fact, AB even extended this animosity to Jay-Z for performing at Brady's Patriots Hall Of Fame induction ceremony. "Jay didn't perform at any Hip Hop 50 concerts last year where the fans would've known every word to his songs, but he makes time to get ignored by rich folks smh," he tweeted last year.

Elsewhere, Tom Brady is just living his life as a retired NFL legend, whereas Antonio Brown is up to his usual antics on the Internet. Will they ever address each other directly and publicly again or will Brown's game continue? We have no idea, but considering the precedent, it seems like an unlikely possibility. All we can hope for is more stability moving forward across the board.

