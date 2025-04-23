Antonio Brown Questions LeBron James’ Reaction To Kevin Gates Dissing Savannah Then Attending Lakers Game

Last week, Kevin Gates hopped online to share his unfiltered opinion on LeBron and Savannah James' marriage, earning himself a great deal of backlash. In a video, he admitted that he isn't a fan of the way Savannah views the pro athlete, and instead prefers the way “white women look at him.”

This appeared to prompt a response from Savannah, who took to her Instagram Story with a Nicki Minaj meme, indicating she was unbothered by Gates' unsolicited opinions. LeBron even seemingly clapped back with a subtle yet telling Instagram post featuring a sweet photo of him and his wife. "'Kings don't concern themselves with the opinions of peasants,'" he captioned it. "Where to next Queen?!?! Let's get it!"

Not long after this, Gates made it clear that he's not dodging any smoke, sitting courtside at the Los Angeles Lakers playoff game against the Minnesota Timberwolves alongside his boo Brittany Renner. Of course, social media immediately erupted with jokes, with many users reflecting on the NBA star's feud with Stephen A Smith.

LeBron James Stephen A Smith Confrontation

The two men got into a heated argument after the Los Angeles Lakers beat the New York Knicks last month, and footage of the encounter quickly went viral. Smith later confirmed on his show that James had confronted him about his coverage of his son Bronny, describing the run-in as "fiery."

Gates' appearance at the game this week sparked some comparisons to that debacle, and even prompted Antonio Brown to weigh in. "Did LeBron confront him like he did with Stephen A? #CTESPN," he asked on X earlier today.