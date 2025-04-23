Kevin Gates Adds Fuel To The LeBron & Savannah James Fire By Sitting Courtside At The Lakers Game

Celebrities At The Los Angeles Lakers Game
Kevin Gates brought along his latest romantic interest, Brittany Renner, to watch the Lakers on Tuesday night.

Kevin Gates attended the Los Angeles Lakers playoff game against the Minnesota Timberwolves on Tuesday night. In a video posted by DJ Akademiks, he can be seen sitting courtside with Brittany Renner. His appearance at the game came come after he made controversial comments about LeBron James and his wife, Savannah, last week.

When Akademiks shared the clip, he joked about LeBron accosting Gates in a similar manner to which he did Stephen A Smith, earlier this year. One user in the comments joked: "Boy tryna see if LeBron really stand on bizness." Another remarked: "LeBron won’t even think about it."

As for the drama with LeBron, Gates said in a video on social media: "I don't like the way Savannah look at LeBron. I like the way them white women look at LeBron." He further described Savannah as "the warden of the jail," and admitted what he was saying would garner backlash. “I know a lot of people gonna hate what I just said,” Gates admitted. “But I’m gonna be honest, if everybody like me then I’m p---y.”

While LeBron James didn't directly respond to Kevin Gates, he did post a cryptic Instagram caption shortly afterward. Sharing a picture of himself and Savannah, he wrote: "'Kings don’t concern themselves with the opinions of peasants.' Where to next Queen?!?! Let’s get it!"

Gates ended up doubling down on his take in a video on his Instagram Story. "The truth hurts, but it heals," Kevin said. "And 'Bron, I love you. Long as you being celebrated, I don't care who don't like me. Long as you being celebrated, that's all I care about. I don't care if I got a fallout with somebody, I love to get the results.”

Read More: Kevin Gates Responds After LeBron & Savannah James Take Some Well-Deserved Shots At Him

Kevin Gates & Brittany Renner Relationship

As for Brittany Renner joining Kevin Gates at the game, the two have been in a relationship for at least several weeks. Back in March, she joined him for a surprise appearance on DDG’s livestream.

Their relationship has been proving to be controversial on social media but that hasn't worried Gates. He took to Renner's defense in several comments on her Instagram page as she faced backlash for posting a picture with him, earlier this month.

Read More: Kevin Gates Fiercely Defends Brittany Renner Relationship Amid Criticism

