Savannah James Seemingly Responds To Kevin Gates Dissing Her Relationship With LeBron

PARIS, FRANCE - JUNE 20:(L-R) Savannah James and LeBron James attend the the Louis Vuitton Menswear Spring/Summer 2024 show as part of Paris Fashion Week on June 20, 2023 in Paris, France. (Photo by Pierre Mouton/Getty Images for Louis Vuitton)
Kevin Gates has a lot to say about LeBron and Savannah James' marriage, despite having plenty of his own relationship issues to worry about.

Recently, Kevin Gates hopped online to share his bizarre take on LeBron and Savannah James' relationship, raising eyebrows and leaving social media users unimpressed. In a clip, he explained that he wouldn't ever want to trade place with the athlete based purely on how he believes his wife views him.

"I don't like the way Savannah look at LeBron," he explained. Gates said that he does, however, like the way “white women look at him.” 

“You act like the warden of the jail, like you came here to police me. You not d****d out like these white women. I just couldn’t do it. It hurt me to see that,” he continued. “Man, you dive on the floor behind that n***a man.”

Gates went on, insisting that he has nothing but love for the NBA star, and simply doesn't want to see him going through anything like that. At the time of writing, LeBron hasn't publicly addressed the rapper's comments. It appears that Savannah, on the other hand, has.

Read More: Kevin Gates Fiercely Defends Brittany Renner Relationship Amid Criticism

Kevin Gates & Brittany Renner

Recently, she took to her Instagram Story to share the iconic clip of Nicki Minaj saying "Um, chile anyways so," as captured by The Shade Room. From there, she shared a post about how her life is the same whether or not everyone likes her. This appears to indicate that she's unbothered by Gates' shady remarks. After all, it seems like he's got enough of his own relationship issues to worry about these days.

Last month, he appeared on DDG's stream alongside Brittany Renner, sparking rumors that they were an item. They've been busy flaunting each other on social media since, but it didn't take long for one of Gates' other alleged lovers to come forward.

Earlier this month, a woman named Persia hopped online to call him out, alleging that she was in a relationship with him when he publicly debuted his romance with Renner. She later alleged that his team threatened her for trying to expose him.

Read More: Kevin Gates Reveals Ridiculous Reason Why He Wouldn't Trade Places With LeBron James

