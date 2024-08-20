Kevin Gates Smacks A YouTuber Upside The Head For Trying To Prank Him: Watch

Not everyone likes getting pranked.

Prank culture on YouTube has always been a pretty prevalent. There is a whole slew of content creators in this space with each new contributor raising the stakes. You can even find some out there who are throwing out fake gang signs toward opposing members and neighborhoods for views. It can get even wilder than that, but we'd be here all day going through each type of prank channel on the internet. Thankfully, Kevin Gates was not involved in a more serious affair. However, his reaction to this prankster that we are about to talk about shows that you cannot mess with everyone. As a little PSA to any YouTuber joker out there, you never know how a stranger is going to react to your shenanigans.

In the case of Kevin Gates, he doesn't like being messed with. In this instance, a teenager is walking around a mall trying to get people to say crude things. Here, he asks the Louisiana rapper to say, "d**k in that p***y". Before the kid even asked him to do that, Gates told him from the jump to "stop playing with me".

Kevin Gates Wasn't Going For The YouTuber's Prank

But the YouTuber persisted, and it led to him getting smacked upside the head for his troubles. Gates and his team walk away from encounter not acknowledging the troublemaker any further. Of course, to stick to the bit, he kind of sees it as win because, in the end, Gates reacted. "That's lowkey a dub not gonna lie", the kid says to his cameraman. Fans were split in the comments section with some feeling the kid got we he deserved, and others were finding it funny. "Deserved. Not everybody is playin like that", one person expresses. "That’s what He gets 💯 . Everyone is Not Joking .. Whether it’s a prank or Not . He better not try to Sue & play victim either 🤦🏽‍♂️🤦🏽‍♂️🤦🏽‍♂️".