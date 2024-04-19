Kevin Gates Rants About Homeless Woman Not Eating Chick-Fil-A Sandwich: Watch

Earlier this week, Kevin Gates' took to social media to air his frustrations with a homeless woman he ran into on the road. In a clip taken from his Instagram Story, the Louisiana-born performer explains that the woman was holding a sign asking for food, so he decided to order an extra sandwich at Chick-fil-A for her. Upon giving it to the woman, however, she didn't eat it. Instead, she put it in her bag, leaving Gates annoyed.

"This kinda s**t piss me the f**k off," he said of the incident. "I had got two sandwiches from Chick-fil-A., I gave this lady one of my sandwiches, right... I reach her this Chick-fil-A sandwich out the window, right. This muthaf**kin b***h done put my Chick-fil-A sandwich in her book sack and put the sign back up there."

Kevin Gates Thinks Woman Should Have "Ate That B***h Right There"

While it's certainly possible that the woman was just saving the sandwich for later, Gates didn't stop there. He went on to suggest that she should have eaten it right in front of him, based on what her sign said. "Now, I thought you said you was hungry, you will work for food," he explained, looking visibly irritated. "You shoulda ate that b***h right there, you so f**king hungry."

While it's unclear exactly what's got Gates' in such a bad mood, it's possible that it could have something to do with all of the online clowning he's been a victim of as of late. Earlier this month, for example, he debuted a bold Cuban link headband, which raised some eyebrows among social media users, who continue to question his sense of style. What do you think of Kevin Gates getting mad at a homeless woman for not eating the sandwich he gave her? Does he have a right to be upset, or is he just overreacting? Share your thoughts in the comments section down below, and keep an eye on HNHH for more updates.

