Kevin Gates Obliterated Online For His Tight-Fitting Outfit

Kevin Gates is an artist who has always said and done things outside of the box. Overall, he has made numerous statements on radio shows, podcasts, and interviews that make you question the reality you live. At the end of the day, it is the Gates experience at this point. However, that is why his fans love him so much. In addition to his amazing music, he is someone who is not afraid to be himself. In a world where everyone is looking to fit in and conform, Gates, just does his own thing, regardless of the judgment that may come his way. Honestly, it is refreshing to see.

Recently, Kevin Gates had the internet ablaze thanks to an outfit he wore during a recent show. Following this show, a group of reporters got a few questions in with Gates. Shirley Ju was one of these reporters as she got some snaps of her interviewing the artist. However, no one could have predicted the social media frenzy that would take place soon after. Below, you can see it stemmed from Gates' tight pants that were complemented by some high socks and a lack of a shirt.

Kevin Gates With Some Unique Fashion

In the comments on DJ Akademiks' page, many were critical of the outfit Gates had on. "Them jeans so tight dawg how bro even put those on," one person wrote. "His jeans got his legs growing inwards. He need to chill," said another. The comments were all very similar, and it just goes to show that Gates has left some people polarized. That said, skinny jeans might just be coming back in style. Whether or not they will continue to trend this skinny, remains to be seen.

Let us know what you thought of the outfit worn by Kevin Gates, in the comments section down below. Would you ever wear something like this? Did you feel as though the reactions to what he wore were a bit overdramatic? Additionally, stay tuned to HNHH for the latest news and updates from around the music world. We will continue to keep you informed on all of your favorite artists and their upcoming projects.

