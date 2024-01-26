Kevin Gates Drops Nearly Featureless Record "The Ceremony"

Kevin Gates is one of the more interesting characters in the rap game. He is unapologetically unfiltered in interviews and it usually leads to hilarious moments. Some are more questionable than others, though. However, he is also someone who cares a lot about being a role model for the younger generation. While "Thinking with My D***" might not be a glowing representation of him, Gates is a huminatarian at heart.

Which was why at the end of last year he received a prestigious award from the New Orleans mayor for his efforts. He addresses some of those topics on tracks like "Protect Children" off his brand-new album The Ceremony. However, the main themes are about the celebration of his career, hence the title. Interestingly this is only Gates' fourth studio album out of the many projects he has dropped in his career.

Read More: Angel Reese's Pep Talk For Hailey Van Lith Draws Draymond Green & Kevin Durant Comparisons

Listen To The Ceremony By Kevin Gates

Gates relentlessly teased this tape for months and even put together a listening party for it nearly a week ago. The rollout for the album began back in May of 2023 with "Do It Again." After that point, Kevin would put out five more singles. That includes "Yonce Freestyle" with the only features, B.G. and an unhinged Sexyy Red. Check out the full-length above from the Baton Rouge, Louisiana native.

What are your thoughts on this brand-new album, The Ceremony, by Kevin Gates? What tracks are you gravitating toward the most so far and why? Who had the better feature, B.G. or Sexyy Red? Is this Gates best album in the last several years, why or why not? We would like to hear what you have to say about all of this. With that in mind, be sure to leave all of your hottest takes in the comments section below. Additionally, always keep it locked in with HNHH for all of the latest news surrounding Kevin Gates. Finally, stay with us for the most informative project posts throughout the week.

The Ceremony Tracklist:

Ceremony Birds Calling Lil Yea Yonce Freestyle (feat. B.G. & Sexyy Red) Eater Speed Dial God Slippers It Won't Happen Healing Letter 2 My Fans Protect Children Heal You Walmart Do It Again RUMORS I Don't Apologize Broken Men

Read More: Lil Nas X Gets Introspective On "Where Do We Go Now?"