Kevin Gates Says He'd Put Finesse2Tymes' "Legs In The Air," Fans Debate What He Means

Comments made by Kevin Gates and Finesse2Tymes during a recent livestream have led to people speculating about the sexuality of the two men. The speculation primarily stems from Gates asking Finessee if he would "put his feet in the air". Finesse responds by saying that "if I thought something wrong with you, I would put your f-cking feet in the air". Many people have taken this as reference to a sexual act. However, it's more likely a threat of violence. Based on common street slang, to "put your feet in the air" is to kill someone. Finesse is more likely saying that he would not struggle to end Gates if the situation demanded it.

"He literally means "kill me" knocked off yo feet. Put my feet in the air. Yall WANT men to be gay and that's the weirdest shit to me," one person lamented. "Y’all so strange he basically say If he ever cross him out his feet in the air as in unalive him and hold him accountable for his actions," added another. "Clearly he said can u send me to god if i break any codes that’s why he said hold me accountable," agreed a third.

Tokyo Toni Goes After Kevin Gates

However, online commenters aren't the only people coming for Gates as of late. Tokyo Toni also went after Gates during a Thanksgiving livestream with her daughter. Blac Chyna and Toni had been on a calling together when Toni began ranting about transgender people and "letting people be who they want to be". After giving an example from their only family, Toni abruptly changed topics to attack Gates. "There's a lot of freaky people out there, like Kevin Gates. He got two wives and a he got a big butt." A thoroughly confused Chyna left the call but Toni just kept going. "I just found he's from Morocco. That is their religion."

Of course, Toni is no stranger to just spouting off out-of-pocket about people. In September, Toni took to Instagram to diss Beyonce in a freestyle. "She got all this f-cking money. She got y'all looking f-cking dumb. Who the f-ck gon pay that money anyway. For a bad man's b-tch who use a fan all day? Stop the fan, two things gon happen. The b-tch gon turn into a jackal. She gotta keep that f-cking demon down. She keep that hair flowing, pounds. It's crazy as sh-t, round for round. Costumes on, what the f-ck she got on her f-cking page? Costumes…from early age? What the f-ck she got that wilda-- voodoo sh-t," Toni rapped.

