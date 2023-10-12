Tokyo Toni Honors Daughter Angela White, Formerly Blac Chyna, With Heartfelt Speech

Tokyo Toni and Angela White, formerly known as Blac Chyna, have a pretty complicated relationship history as mother (the former) and daughter (the latter). There's been a lot of spilled ink on their various feuds, grievances with each other, social media callouts, and so on. However, fortunately for the two, it seems like things got much better for them over the past few months, considering White's lifestyle changes. Moreover, a recent clip emerged of Toni praising her at what looks like a social gathering. All in all, it's pretty solid confirmation that they overcame the troubles that plagued them throughout their lives together.

While that doesn't rule out that there could be more to come, they seem poised to handle it in mature and fruitful ways. "We can't change overnight," Tokyo Toni began her message, with Angela White standing beside her. "But you can put your worth in, you can put your time in. 'Cause everybody here knows that I am cr*zy as s**t! Play with me if you want to!

Read More: Tokyo Toni Disses Cardi B In Wild Instagram Story Freestyle

Tokyo Toni Congratulates Angela White On Her Journey

"Everybody here has seen me go off on the Internet about her, this, that, and the third," Tokyo Toni continued. "But when you can find your truth, and you put God first- no, no, no. Really put Him first. We can speak it- no, we can speak it all day, but that work, shawty been putting in that work. Angela keep putting in that work. I appreciate everybody here. For those that don't drink, or you are in your recovery or something, I want you to be real responsible." As such, she even made sure to include other people present who might be going through a struggle in their lives, too.

Meanwhile, the two recently came together to celebrate Angela White's one year of sobriety. It was also quite the wholesome and heartening moment, as it's clear to see they've come a long way. Hopefully the future holds not just more reflection and bonding for them, but the good time, peace, and happiness they deserve. For more news and updates on Tokyo Toni and her daughter, stay logged into HNHH.

Read More: Tokyo Toni Claims Tyga Should Be Paying Blac Chyna Child Support: “You Should Be Ashamed”