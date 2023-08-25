Tokyo Toni Claims Tyga Should Be Paying Blac Chyna Child Support: “You Should Be Ashamed”

Recently, some reports came out suggesting that Blac Chyna has requested child support from Tyga. They share a 10-year-old son, King. Reportedly, the model filed a “petition to determine the parental relationship” against the rapper. Additionally, she’s requesting that she gain “joint custody” of their son. She’s been open in the past about never asking the fathers of her children to pay child support, so the news came as a surprise to fans.

Blac Chyna’s mother, Tokyo Toni, took the opportunity to weigh in on the reports today. According to her, Tyga hasn’t given her daughter child support in over a decade, and she thinks it’s time that he pay up. “@tyga you should be paying child support,” she wrote in The Neighborhood Talk‘s comments section. “What kind of man are you? She never asked you for a dime her son. You should be ashamed of yourself.”

Tokyo Toni Asks Tyga “What Kind Of Man” He Is

“Why are you putting pressure where it doesn’t have to be,” she continued, “You could’ve come in here but you think it’s good don’t you.” Tokyo Toni went on to say that the rapper looks to be making money, claiming that it’s only fair that her daughter see some of it. She also denied Tyga having full custody of King. “Let me stop here before I go up one side slide down the other,” she told him.

“Tyga does not have full custody of my grandson,” she claimed. “He has never paid child support in 11 years. It’s about time this boy is growing.” Tokyo Toni finished her thought, “Let me put my take on this he has never pay child support and 11 years my daughter takes care of her kids. What woman today would not ask money when you can see that the man is getting money!” Keep an eye on HNHH for more updates on Tokyo Toni, Blac Chyna, and Tyga.

