Angela White, Formerly Blac Chyna, Files Against Tyga For Child Support & Joint Custody

Just a little bit after speaking on co-parenting with Rob Kardashian, it looks like Angela White is turning her gaze to another past relationship. Moreover, reports from The Blast indicates that the woman formerly known as Blac Chyna filed legal documents demanding that Tyga pay child support. Before this, it looks like White hadn’t asked any of her previous partners for this, which made some fans think that Rob is next. In fact, that was something that the model made publicly clear in interviews, statements, and the like. Regardless, she wants the rapper to start helping out a little bit more when it comes to their 10-year-old son, King.

Specifically, Angela White issued a “petition to determine the parental relationship” when it comes to Tyga. “The court may make orders for support of the children and issue an earnings assignment without further notice to either party,” the document reads. Furthermore, this part of the text suggests that Blac Chyna already asked for a specific amount when it comes to the extent of child support. However, at least from these initial reports, no such specific amount revealed itself as of writing this article.

Angela White Wants Joint Custody Of Her Child With Tyga & Child Support

In addition to child support, the 35-year-old also asked the court for an order of joint custody when it comes to King’s care and day-to-day life. Said custody should be split evenly between her and Tyga, her filing says. Not only that, but Angela White even detailed the circumstances and conditions of her living situation to ensure that the court is accurately able to assess what the “best interest of the child” is. Still, this move might not be as vindictive as it seems on paper, especially given Blac Chyna’s past comments about her relationship.

During her appearance on the Caresha Please podcast with Yung Miami, Blac Chyna called Tyga her favorite partner across her dating history. Considering the years of public feuding between them, this took many by surprise. Hopefully this new development isn’t the result of ire or resentment, but rather something done in King’s best interests in mind. On that note, come back to HNHH for the latest news and updates on Angela White and Tyga.

