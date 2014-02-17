Back to Artists

Tyga

Real Name
Michael Stevenson
Alias Name
T-Raww
Date of Birth
Nov. 19, 1988 - Age 35
Hometown
Gardena, Califoynia
Label
major
Social
Artist Bio

Tyga is one of YMCMB’s most successful young signees, catapulted into the mainstream by the success of his 2012, DJ Mustard-produced hit “Rack City”, which reached #7 on the Billboard Hot 100 and has been certified Platinum twice over.

Throughout his brief six-year career, the Compton-born emcee has collaborated with the likes of Chris Brown, The Game, Kevin McCall, Lil Wayne, YG , Kid Ink, Ice Cube, Nelly, Gucci Mane, Mally Mall, Wiz Khalifa, Master P, Swizz Beatz, Bow Wow, Busta Rhymes, Travis Porter, Nicki Minaj, E-40, Juicy J, Brandy, Big Sean, 2 Chainz, Future, Meek Mill, Mystikal, Chamillionaire, and more, releasing three studio albums, two compilations and fifteen mixtapes.

Most recently, he dropped a new tape titled Well Done 4, released his new Reebok “T-Raww Brass” kicks, hit the studio with Kanye West and dropped $2.2 million on a new Maybach. Stay tuned for the further adventures of T-Raww.

