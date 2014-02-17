Tyga is one of YMCMB’s most successful young signees, catapulted into the mainstream by the success of his 2012, DJ Mustard-produced hit “Rack City”, which reached #7 on the Billboard Hot 100 and has been certified Platinum twice over.

Throughout his brief six-year career, the Compton-born emcee has collaborated with the likes of Chris Brown, The Game, Kevin McCall, Lil Wayne, YG , Kid Ink, Ice Cube, Nelly, Gucci Mane, Mally Mall, Wiz Khalifa, Master P, Swizz Beatz, Bow Wow, Busta Rhymes, Travis Porter, Nicki Minaj, E-40, Juicy J, Brandy, Big Sean, 2 Chainz, Future, Meek Mill, Mystikal, Chamillionaire, and more, releasing three studio albums, two compilations and fifteen mixtapes.

Most recently, he dropped a new tape titled Well Done 4, released his new Reebok “T-Raww Brass” kicks, hit the studio with Kanye West and dropped $2.2 million on a new Maybach. Stay tuned for the further adventures of T-Raww.