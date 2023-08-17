Angela White, Formerly Blac Chyna, Talks Co-Parenting With Rob Kardashian

Angela White, formerly known as Blac Chyna, hasn’t had the easiest dating life, but she’s taken it all in stride. Moreover, during a recent interview with Entertainment Tonight on Wednesday (August 16), the model and social media personality spoke on co-parenting with Rob Kardashian. The former couple had their fair share of ups and downs across their history, but now, things are pretty healed between them. Furthermore, White specifically centered the conversation around her children, Dream and King. Overall, she spoke positively on their bond these days, especially as the kids have other parental figures to look to.

“Time heals everything, people change and situations change,” Angela White told the outlet during their conversation. “As long as my kids are good and happy on both sides, that’s all I care about as a parent.” Speaking of that, the 35-year-old also explained how she doesn’t “worry” about her kids spending time with her exes, Rob and Tyga. “I’m like, ‘Nah, my kids are good,” she remarked. “They’re pretty smart. My kids are really smart, and they have common sense. They’re, like, the sweetest people… so they’re gonna be good, just them in general.”

Read More: Blac Chyna, Now Angela White, Says Tyga Was Her Favorite Partner

Angela White & Rob Kardashian In 2016

HOLLYWOOD, CA – MAY 10: Blac Chyna and Rob Kardashian attend Blac Chyna’s birthday celebration and unveiling of her ‘Chymoji’ Emoji Collection at Hard Rock Cafe on May 10, 2016 in Hollywood, California. (Photo by JB Lacroix/WireImage/Getty Images)

What’s more is that Angela White even recalled her previous disagreements with Khloé Kardashian, who has spent a lot of time with Dream, in particular. For those unaware, she made comments about becoming a “third parent” to Dream, and that the little one needed a “maternal influence.” “They’re so close, you know? Rob and Khloe,” she pondered. “So of course, Dream’s gonna be like [that] with [Khloé’s daughter], True.” For what it’s worth, Khloé since said that she didn’t intend to throw shots at White with those remarks.

Meanwhile, with their lawsuit behind them, it looks like these co-parents and family members are more amicable than ever. It wasn’t easy to get to this point, but it’s always better to read about reconciliation rather than revenge. Hopefully everyone can continue to focus on their loved ones and come to more heartfelt and unitary conclusions in the future. On that note, come back to HNHH for the latest news and updates on Angela White and Rob Kardashian.

Read More: Rob Kardashian Net Worth 2023: What Is The Kardashians Star Worth?

[via]