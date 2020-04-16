entertainment tonight
- RelationshipsNick Cannon's Bro Lost Track Of Nick's Kids, Uses GoogleNick Cannon, himself, couldn't even name all his children. By Alexis Oatman
- MusicNSYNC Might Be Teaming Up With Justin Timberlake For Their First Song In 20 YearsThanks to the upcoming next installment of the "Trolls" franchise, looks like we'll be saying "Hi Hi Hi" instead.By Gabriel Bras Nevares
- RelationshipsAngela White, Formerly Blac Chyna, Talks Co-Parenting With Rob KardashianDespite a lawsuit coming between them, White says things are all good and she's focused on keeping her children happy.By Gabriel Bras Nevares
- Pop CultureNick Cannon, Father Of 12, Says Any Future Babies Are In God's HandsThe media personality's youngest, Halo Marie Cannon, was born to Alyssa Scott in mid-December last year.By Hayley Hynes
- MusicDixson Details Working With Beyoncé On "Be Alive" & "Renaissance"As a kid, the singer-songwriter never could have imagined receiving an Oscar nomination alongside Bey.By Balen Mautone
- RelationshipsBre Tiesi Reveals Nick Cannon's Baby Mamas Schedule Time With Him Through An Assistant"We all can go through the assistant to make sure it's on the calendar if it's something important," the expecting mother told Entertainment Tonight.By Hayley Hynes
- GramSZA Interrupts Ashanti's Interview To Sing Her Praises In Heartwarming VideoJa Rule and Ashanti were in the middle of chatting with a reporter when SZA walked by and couldn't help but fawn over the R&B icon.By Erika Marie
- Pop CultureAndra Day Calls Brad Pitt Dating Rumors "Hilarious," Claims She's Never Met HimWhile on the 2021 BET Awards red carpet, the Oscar-nominated actress set the record straight.By Erika Marie
- Pop CultureJoseline Hernandez Blasts "Rude" Wendy Williams: "I'm Sick Of Her"Their last conversation on Williams's show got testy when Joseline demanded respect from the talk show host.By Erika Marie
- MusicMegan Thee Stallion Gets Texts From Beyoncé & Jay-Z "All The Time"The "Good News" rapper also described the differences in working with Beyoncé and Cardi B.By Erika Marie
- RelationshipsG-Eazy Calls Rumored Girlfriend Ashley Benson "A Special One"The rapper didn't detail their relationship, but he did speak about collaborating with Benson in the studio.By Erika Marie
- Pop CultureBow Wow Reflects On "Self-Centered" 2016 Tweets About Politics & RaceBow Wow speaks on his controversial tweets from 2016 and discusses speaking with his daughter about Black Lives Matter.By Erika Marie
- TVTiny Says T.I. Had "No Malicious Intent" Speaking About Deyjah HarrisTiny spoke about T.I. and his relationship with his 18-year-old daughter Deyjah Harris following the hymen scandal and shook the internet last year.By Erika Marie