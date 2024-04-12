Amber Rose Addresses Her "Date" With Chris Rock

Back in December, Amber Rose and Chris Rock were spotted grabbing a coffee together in New York City, sparking speculation that the two of them might be more than friends. According to her, however, their relationship is purely platonic, and rumors that they're an item simply aren't true. During a recent interview with Entertainment Tonight, the model addressed the rumors and noted that the narratives fans can come up with motivate her to keep her friendships a secret.

“It was not a date," she began. “I’m not a very open person with my friendships... I don’t post a lot on social media. I like to keep my friendships very private.” Amber Rose went on to reveal that she's been friends with Rock "for like 13 years," sharing that they knew each other "from a long time ago."

Amber Rose & Chris Rock Are Just Friends, She Claims

“I was in New York, and I’m like, ‘Yo! Let’s go meet for coffee.’ We met for coffee, we talked some crap to each other, [and] he made me laugh ’cause he’s hilarious," she also added. "Probably why I never posted like ‘Hey me and Chris Rock are getting coffee’ because I just didn’t want that narrative. I’m gonna value my friendship and just leave it at that. And then paparazzi caught us but we were not holding hands and we were obviously very separate and it just becomes very unfair sometimes."

While she didn't say specifically what the two of them discussed on their coffee run, Amber Rose claims that she often “[gives] him relationship advice,” and tips on "what women like.” What do you think of Amber Rose clearing up the rumors that she and Chris Rock are dating? Are you surprised that the two of them are just friends or not? Share your thoughts in the comments section down below, and keep an eye on HNHH for more updates.

