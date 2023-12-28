Chris Rock & Amber Rose Dating Rumors Swirl After Post-Christmas Outing

The rumor mill has woken from its Christmas slumber after Amber Rose and Chris Rock were spotted stepping out in New York City the day after Christmas Day. Paparazzi spotted the pair after having a great time in Manhattan. However, there was no sign of PDA between the two. This means that the nature of their relationship unknown and open to speculation.

Rose has been single since her messy split with AE Edwards in 2021. "I want to be single for the rest of my life," Rose declared during an interview earlier this year. Meanwhile, Rock was last linked to actress Lake Bell. The were reportedly an item for several months last year. However, they never officially confirmed that they were dating. We'll have any more information on the pair if it emerges in the coming weeks.

Chris Rock Once Asked Out Jada Pinkett Smith

NEW YORK, NEW YORK - DECEMBER 25: Comedian and actor Chris Rock sits on celebrity row during the third quarter of the game at Madison Square Garden on December 25, 2023 in New York City. (Photo by Rich Graessle/Getty Images)

However, a link to Amber Rose isn't the first dating-related news related to Chris Rock this year. During Jada Pinkett Smith's media blitz for her book, she revealed that the comedian had once asked her on a date. "He called me and basically he was like "I'd love to take you out." And I was like, "What do you mean?" He was like, "Well aren't you and Will getting a divorce?" I was like, "No Chris, those are just rumors". He was appalled. And he profusely apologized and that was that," Pinkett Smith told People. Rock would later respond, saying he didn't appreciate Pinkett Smith bringing up the story unprompted for the sake of publicity.

The claims that Rock once asked her on a date came in the same interview as the bombshell that Pinkett Smith and Will Smith have been separated since 2016. “We’re still figuring it out. We’ve been doing some really heavy-duty work together. We just got deep love for each other and we are going to figure out what that looks like for us.” However, she also said that the couple lives "completely separate lives".

