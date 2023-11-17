Amber Rose On Wiz Khalifa Breakup: “I Cried For Three Years Straight”

When it comes to previous couples turned friendly duos, Amber Rose and Wiz Khalifa are a prime example to admire within the realm of hip-hop. Sure, things aren't squeaky-clean perfect, but their coparenting bond, love for each other, and admission of their wrongs is a wholesome contrast to their split. During a recent interview with Adam22 and Lena The Plug on No Jumper, the model explained how their breakup was very hard for her. Not only was it a long process, but you can tell that it was also born out of mutual love and an acknowledgement that things just weren't going to work.

"With Wiz, I cried for, like, three years straight [following the split]," Amber Rose recalled. The three were discussing how letting go of relationships is sometimes easy, something that people look forward to, or something that folks relish in the moment. But she explained that things weren't that simple for them, especially since they had a child to take care of that elongated the leftover feelings and healing process. "No, for Wiz, for sure. That was the love of my life. That's why I said I can't apply that to Wiz. But yeah, I cried for, I used to just sit in the shower and be like, f**k."

Read More: Amber Rose Reveals Her Son Knows About Her OnlyFans, But He Doesn’t Care

Amber Rose Details Hardship Of Wiz Khalifa Breakup: Watch

Meanwhile, this is part of what Wiz Khalifa said of his relationship with Amber Rose during a recent Drink Champs appearance. "We're like the ideal couple, even though we're not together," he explained. "We share the most beautiful thing in life, we have a kid. We got great memories, we were married. So everything we did was out of pure love, you know what I'm saying? We planned on being with each other forever. But, you know, that s**t gets difficult. And I think with marriage, with legal marriage, it kind of sucks because that has to be the end of something when that's over. But I think we're proving that it's not the end of everything, even when that legal s**t is over.

"He gets to enjoy both of us together," the Taylor Gang boss remarked. "He doesn't see us separately. That's really important. My parents were divorced since I was 2, and I had both of them in my life. Love my mother, love my dad, but they can't be in the same room together, and that's not good for a kid. And it's not their fault because they probably didn't grow up seeing the best functioning anything. But we gotta break that and we gotta be better for our f***ing kids." For more news and the latest updates on Wiz Khalifa and Amber Rose, come back to HNHH.

Read More: Wiz Khalifa Stuns Fans With His Backpack Of Pre Rolls