Wiz Khalifa Stuns Fans With His Backpack Of Pre Rolls

It's been a strange day for some of the biggest and most notorious stoners in music. Earlier today, Snoop Dogg took to Instagram with some news that shocked fans. In the post he claimed that he was quitting smoking. Many felt that it had to be a joke or some kind of marketing trick, given that the rapper is one of the first celebrities most people think of when weed is brought up.

Now, another stoner is making the rounds online for basically the exact opposite reasons. Fans don't have to worry about Wiz Khalifa being done smoking any time soon, at least not after seeing a new video of the rapper making the rounds online. "Wiz Khalifa stays with that [gas emoji] on him," the caption of the video reads. In the clip itself, Wiz pulls out a backpack with a box inside of it that is absolutely stacked to the brim with pre rolls. Check out the entire short video below.

Read More: Morgan Wallen Surprises Fans By Bringing Out Wiz Khalifa In Pittsburgh

Wiz Khalifa Isn't Quitting Any Time Soon

In the comments, fans unsurprisingly have jokes. "bro handin out pre rolls as if it’s candy," and "Me at the family thanksgiving functions," two of the top comments read. Others compare his situation to the breaking Snoop Dogg news with funny results. "Snoop: “I quit smoking” Meanwhile wiz:" and "don’t show snoop this he gon relapse," two more top comments read.

Last month, Wiz dropped his second new mixtape of 2023. The project is called Khali Sober and features 12 new tracks. The breakout song of the bunch has been the opening track "Uptown Bound." The tape follows his much longer See Ya project which dropped back in June. That album featured one of WIz's biggest songs of the past few years, the party song "Too Many Shots." What do you think of the video of Wiz Khalifa traveling with a ton of pre rolls? Let us know in the comment section below.

Read More: Amber Rose Proves She’s The Ultimate Baby Mama On Wiz Khalifa’s Birthday

[Via]