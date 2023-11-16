Wiz Khalifa Stuns Fans With His Backpack Of Pre Rolls

As Snoop is claiming to have quit smoking, Wiz is doing the opposite.

BYLavender Alexandria
Wiz Khalifa Stuns Fans With His Backpack Of Pre Rolls

It's been a strange day for some of the biggest and most notorious stoners in music. Earlier today, Snoop Dogg took to Instagram with some news that shocked fans. In the post he claimed that he was quitting smoking. Many felt that it had to be a joke or some kind of marketing trick, given that the rapper is one of the first celebrities most people think of when weed is brought up.

Now, another stoner is making the rounds online for basically the exact opposite reasons. Fans don't have to worry about Wiz Khalifa being done smoking any time soon, at least not after seeing a new video of the rapper making the rounds online. "Wiz Khalifa stays with that [gas emoji] on him," the caption of the video reads. In the clip itself, Wiz pulls out a backpack with a box inside of it that is absolutely stacked to the brim with pre rolls. Check out the entire short video below.

Read More: Morgan Wallen Surprises Fans By Bringing Out Wiz Khalifa In Pittsburgh

Wiz Khalifa Isn't Quitting Any Time Soon

In the comments, fans unsurprisingly have jokes. "bro handin out pre rolls as if it’s candy," and "Me at the family thanksgiving functions," two of the top comments read. Others compare his situation to the breaking Snoop Dogg news with funny results. "Snoop: “I quit smoking” Meanwhile wiz:" and "don’t show snoop this he gon relapse," two more top comments read.

Last month, Wiz dropped his second new mixtape of 2023. The project is called Khali Sober and features 12 new tracks. The breakout song of the bunch has been the opening track "Uptown Bound." The tape follows his much longer See Ya project which dropped back in June. That album featured one of WIz's biggest songs of the past few years, the party song "Too Many Shots." What do you think of the video of Wiz Khalifa traveling with a ton of pre rolls? Let us know in the comment section below.

Read More: Amber Rose Proves She’s The Ultimate Baby Mama On Wiz Khalifa’s Birthday

[Via]

  • Link Copied to Clipboard!
About The Author
Lavender Alexandria
Lavender Alexandria is a music and culture journalist based in Los Angeles, California. She’s covered dozens of musical genres and styles from the most mainstream to the most experimental and underground on her blog and accompanying YouTube channel that looks at music, pop culture, and Billboard charts since 2017: Lav’s Music Corner. Lavender has produced editorial and listicle content both in written and video form over the past far years and has also interviewed up-and-coming artists like Censored Dialogue. Her experiences covering culture have taken her from Hyperpop parties in LA to underground rap shows in Atlanta, to DIY punk shows in Charlotte. Lavender has also written for iHeartRadio, covering some of the biggest artists in Hip Hop such as Ice Spice, Drake, Doja Cat and Cardi B. She also has bylines with ScreenRant and continues to write for Ringtone magazine. Lavender is a lifelong Charlotte Hornets fan and her favorite rap artists include Clipping, Little Simz, Earl Sweatshirt, and Kendrick Lamar.