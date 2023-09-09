Amber Rose Proves She’s The Ultimate Baby Mama On Wiz Khalifa’s Birthday

If there's anyone who sets the constant example that co-parenting can be a turbulent roller coaster, it's celebrities. Currently, Chrisean Rock and Blueface are proving to be having a hard time seeing eye to eye just days after the birth of their first child together. It's exhausting for social media users to watch their near-constant fighting, but thankfully, there are more positive examples of healthy relationships out there too. Amber Rose and Wiz Khalifa are a duo who fall into the latter category, though they have definitely faced their share of struggles over the years too.

On Friday (September 8), the West Coast rhymer celebrated his 36th birthday, and his baby mama was among those in attendance at his party. "'70s bday party for my baby daddy 🥰😍," the socialite wrote in a video posted on her IG Story earlier this weekend. She looked perfectly dressed for the occasion, covering her usually buzzed head with a platinum blonde afro. Rose showed off her famous curves in a brightly coloured dress, and she accessorized with huge hoop earrings.

Read More: Morgan Wallen Surprises Fans By Bringing Out Wiz Khalifa In Pittsburgh

Amber Rose Celebrates Wiz Khalifa as He Turns 36

In another clip posted online, Rose recorded Khalifa as his guests applauded him and another year of growth. "Happy Birthday old man @wizkhalifa 👴🏾😂🌹," she wrote on that clip. Elsewhere at the function, there was plenty of music, dancing, and roller skating, all of which the man of the hour looked happy to be a part of. Seeing as his ex's 40th birthday is coming up on October 21, we're curious to see what sort of teasing he'll have in store for her then.

Her relationship with Wiz Khalifa is obviously one of her most high-profile. The pair are bonded for life because of their son. Still, Amber Rose has been linked to a handful of other noteworthy celebrities since her initial rise to fame too. Read more about that at the link below, and check back later for more hip-hop/pop culture news updates.

Read More: Who Has Amber Rose Dated?

[Via]