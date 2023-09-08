Blueface Calls Chrisean Rock A “Weirdo,” Claims He’s Done Posting About Her

Blueface has continued to go after Chrisean Rock since she gave birth to their son earlier this week. The rapper dissed the new mother for working out, being "selfish," and even their baby's name. He wasn't there for the child's birth, which stirred up a lot of chatter on social media. Yesterday, Blueface took things up a notch, going on a full-blown Twitter rant about his ex.

He accused Chrisean of being a bad parent, and threatened to file for custody if she doesn't step it up. Blueface also alleged that she was smoking throughout the pregnancy, claiming that if Chrisean Jr.'s drug tested, he could end up with him. Now, he's taken to Twitter again, making what he says is his last post about Chrisean. The post features a clip of Chrisean discussing why she named the child after herself, and calling him out for not showing up for the delivery. "Last thing I'm gonna post about this weirdo," he captioned it.

Blueface Shares Video Of Chrisean Discussing Their Child's Name

In the clip, Chrisean says that the baby could have been named after Blueface, had he been present for the birth. "Nothing should stop you from seeing your kid, that's it," she also claims. It's positioned next to another clip from around a month ago, which shows Chrisean saying that she didn't want Blueface there for the birth. "That sh*t is intentional, that sh*t is intense. I need love, real love," she explained. The contradictory clips are an attempt to prove that it wasn't Blueface's fault he wasn't there.

Only time will tell whether or not Blueface will actually stop posting about Chrisean. For now, however, he appears to be done. Fans can only hope that the duo will squash their beef eventually, for the sake of Chrisean Jr. Share your thoughts on the rapper's latest post down below, and keep an eye on HNHH for more updates on Blueface and Chrisean Rock.

