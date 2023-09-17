Blueface’s Mom Blames Jaidyn Alexis For Son Not Being At Birth Of Chrisean Jr.

Blueface's mother, Karlissa Saffold, recently took to social media, sharing her thoughts on her son not being in attendance for his child's birth. According to her, it was Jaidyn Alexis' responsibility to book his flight to be there, so it's her fault that he wasn't. "She was supposed to pay for the plane ticket and go check on his son," she claims. The rapper has found himself in some new beef with the mother of his first two children as of late, and unfortunately, it looks like they've parted ways.

This follows Blueface's beef with Chrisean Rock after the birth of their child. The rapper has accused her of being a bad parent since Chrisean Jr. arrived, and has even threatened to file for custody of the newborn. Despite this, he's finally spent some time with his third child, as seen in a recent photo posted by Chrisean. "Daddy and I," she captioned the sweet post, which shows Blue snuggled up in bed with the infant.

Karlissa Saffold Says Booking Blueface's Flight Was Jaidyn's "Responsibility"

Blueface received a great deal of criticism online for missing out on the birth of his son. He had been posting on his Instagram Story amid Chrisean's labor, showing himself partying with Jaidyn Alexis in Miami. He later clapped back at those dissing him for not showing up, claiming that Chrisean said she didn't want him there. Regardless of the drama, Blueface looks to be back on good terms with Chrisean Rock. Recently, a clip of the two of them back in the studio together began circulating, sparking a Twitter rant from Jaidyn.

Though most fans expected the two of them to reunite eventually, things weren't looking great for the on-and-off again lovers. It appears as though amidst their reconciliation, Jaidyn's become a new target for criticism. Do you think it was Jaidyn's responsibility to make sure Blueface was there for his son's birth? Share your thoughts in the comments section down below, and keep an eye on HNHH for more updates on Blueface, Jaidyn Alexis, and Chrisean Rock.

