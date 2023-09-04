Blueface Parties With Jaidyn Alexis While Chrisean Rock Gives Birth

Chrisean Rock finally gave birth to her first child today, sharing the exciting news with social media followers. The new mother was live on Instagram when she gave her emotional final push. She was immediately met with an outpouring of support from fans and peers alike. By the looks of things, Blueface wasn’t present for his son’s birth, sharing various social media stories from Miami.

In his story, the rapper is seen living it up with Jaidyn Alexis, the mother of his first two children. It’s unclear why he wasn’t around for the delivery, and whether or not Chrisean would have even wanted him to be. Most social media users agree, however, that it was probably for the best he wasn’t there. He and Chrisean have had their fair share of beef throughout her pregnancy, and she deserves to recover and celebrate her son in peace.

Blueface Partying During The Birth Of His Child

Earlier today, Blueface’s mother Karlissa Saffold also took to Instagram, telling Chrisean to call her if she was actually in labor like reports suggested. She also shared her thoughts on who the ideal partner would be for the rapper, claiming he’d do best with a “God-fearing woman.” Many social media users took issue with Saffold commenting on the situation, as she’s had her own ups-and-downs with Chrisean in the past, and drama was the last thing Chrisean needed to worry about so close to the birth. The rapper’s mother defended herself after receiving backlash, claiming that she has every right to be excited about the birth of her grandson. “Wasn’t you motherf*ckers excited when y’all grandchild came?” she asked viewers. “Do your homework and your motherf*cking research.”

Overall, fans are just glad that Chrisean’s embarking on a new journey with her happy and healthy baby boy. It’s heartening to see her surrounded by loved ones during this time. Keep an eye on HNHH for more news and congratulations to Chrisean Rock!

