Blueface Says CPS Came To His House, Chrisean Rock Praises God

Earlier this month, Chrisean Rock finally gave birth to her first son with Blueface. Unfortunately, things between them has gotten rocky, and Blueface has thrown jabs at Chrisean online for her parenting skills. He's taken issue with her working out after birth, taking photos with fans, and more. He's even threatened to take custody of the child, and have Jaidyn Alexis care for him instead.

Things heated up recently when it was reported that Child Protective Services (CPS) is investigating Blueface. Apparently, authorities caught a glimpse of he and Jaidyn bringing strippers around their young son, Javaughn. This provided ample fuel to those taking Chrisean's side in their ongoing beef. The rapper Tweeted Jaidyn's new music video today, alongside the caption "Cps came to my house." It's unclear what kind of consequences he could be facing, however, he doesn't seem to be too worried. His mother, Karlissa Saffold, took to social media after the news went public, attempting to direct focus back to Chrisean.

Blueface Under Investigation While Chrisean Is Back At Church

As for the new mom, she's been under fire recently for bringing Chrisean Jr. to a football event at only a few days old. Many think the child was too young to be out in public, particularly since his celebrity parent is sure to draw attention. Despite criticism, Chrisean told followers that she'd never neglect her child, noting that all he deserves is love and respect. "I know what it felt like having a absent dad or mom," she wrote.

Lately, Chrisean also looks to be leaning into her faith, recently dropping off a few clips of herself at bible study. In one clip, she's seen holding the newborn while she discusses how not everybody is able to see her the way God does. She went on to compare the unconditional love she had for Blueface to the unconditional love God has for her. Share your thoughts in the comments section below, and keep an eye on HNHH for more updates on Blueface and Chrisean Rock.

