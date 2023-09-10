Blueface’s Mom Speaks On Child Protective Services Investigation

It's not even been a week since Blueface's third child, with Chrisean Rock, was born, and there's already a lot of drama surrounding his parenting. Moreover, news recently broke that Child Protective Services are currently investigating him after they found a video of him bringing strippers into his home while his son was there. Of course, his mother Karlissa Saffold came to his defense, shifting the conversation to Rock instead of her son's actions. "You can post this s**t 9 more times and it's still not going to change the fact his son that's only days old is with the babysitter," she wrote on her Instagram Story, sharing the video in question. "The mother should not leave the child for at least six weeks.

"I need all the mothers to go tell this page that my son's baby is not even a week old," Blueface's mom continued. "He is too young to be left with the babysitter and posting this bulls**t is not going to change that. Don't listen to the fans rock they have no good interest for you or for that baby. You definitely shouldn't leave your child with anyone for six weeks. You are the only one that's going to understand your baby's heart rhythm, your baby's heartbeat at this point. If someone goes to sleep and the baby does not wake up it will be your fault. You won't be able to look at them or blame them or even look at yourself again in life. And anyone taking responsibility for anyone's child under six weeks old is six weeks sick!!!"

Blueface's Mom Addresses CPS Investigation... Kind Of

Furthermore, Karlissa Saffold has quite a bit of practice when it comes to defending her son. For example, she recently addressed a male TikToker's claim that he and Blueface had relations. While doing so, she also shared a pic of her "stud" days, which she referenced in her denial of these allegations. "Y'all should know by now if any of my kids was from the community they wouldn't hide it," she wrote.

Karlissa Saffold's "Stud" Era, Her Defense Of Her Son's Sexuality

Meanwhile, the animosity towards Chrisean Rock will likely persist in the drama cycle for some time. Hopefully they can get over these hurdles soon for the sake of the kids involved. After all, with this investigation in mind, there are clearly bigger fish to fry than the blame game. With that in mind, stick around on HNHH for the latest news and updates on Blueface and Karlissa Saffold.

