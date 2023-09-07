Blueface Threatens To Test Chrisean Jr. For Drugs

Blueface continues to go after after Chrisean Rock on social media following the recent birth of their son, Chrisean Jr. The rapper has dissed the new mother's parenting abilities, and has even threatened to file for custody of the child if he's not made a priority in her life. Recently, he hopped on Twitter to accuse Chrisean of smoking weed during the pregnancy, claiming that if they test the child for drugs, he could be taken from her.

"We drug test that baby he could be mine tonight," he wrote. "I’m really being nice cuz I want you to be better everyone seems to think the baby making you better but all I see is you running with clout tighten up an focus on yo son." Earlier today, he went on another Twitter rant about the mother of his third child. He raised some issues he has with Chrisean Jr.'s name, calling it a last-minute decision. He also called Chrisean selfish, claiming that he feel bad for his son. "Grown a** man explaining to people why he a junior to his mom smh," he added recently.

Blueface Continues To Threaten Chrisean Rock

As of late, Blueface appears to have turned his focus to an Instagram account Chrisean made for the newborn. The account's bio includes contact information for booking purposes, and the rapper has taken this and run with it. He's now joking that he'll need to book his own son in order to spend time with him. The mother of Blueface's first two children, Jaidyn Alexis, has also been added to the mix as of late. Blueface claims that if Chrisean doesn't care for the child, "Jaidyn will."

Unfortunately, drama between these two only seems to be heating up since Chrisean Jr.'s arrival. Fans can only hope that they're able to come to some sort of agreement in terms of the custody, and put an end to the seemingly endless beef for the sake of their son. Keep an eye on HNHH for more updates on Blueface and Chrisean Rock.

