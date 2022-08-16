threats
- MusicBlueface Claps Back At Soulja Boy After Being Hit With Prison Rape ThreatsBlueface had some words for Soulja Boy following the latter's most recent rant.By Alexander Cole
- MusicSoulja Boy Threatens To Have Blueface Raped In Prison, Says He Will Pay Chrisean Rock & Jaidyn Alexis For SexSoulja Boy is going off the rails.By Alexander Cole
- MusicSummrs Seemingly Threatens Homixide Gang In First Track Since Jumping IncidentThe track references the incident and sees Summrs threaten to "choke" someone with a ".223."By Ben Mock
- Pop CultureDJ Akademiks Calls Nicki Minaj A "Gangsta Bully" While Recalling Time She Threatened To Have Kenneth Petty "Break His Jaw"Akademiks' comments come from a 2022 interview with VladTV.By Ben Mock
- MusicNicki Minaj Delivers Cryptic Tweet Following Kenneth Petty House Arrest RulingFans are curious as to what the tweet means.By Alexander Cole
- MusicNicki Minaj's Husband Kenneth Petty Subjected To House Arrest After Offset ThreatsKenneth Petty made a grave mistake.By Alexander Cole
- RelationshipsBlueface Threatens To Test Chrisean Jr. For DrugsBlueface continues to threaten Chrisean Rock.By Caroline Fisher
- RelationshipsJaidyn Alexis Defends Blueface's Parenting Amid His Threats To Chrisean RockThe rapper's first baby mama said that he's always there for her, and that she doesn't care about any of the "bulls**t" going on right now.By Gabriel Bras Nevares
- RelationshipsChrisean Rock Claims Blueface Thought She Got With Lil Baby, Driven To Tears By Custody ThreatsAccording to Chrisean, nobody's taking her child away.By Caroline Fisher
- MusicR. Kelly To Pay Victims $10.5 Million For Alleged Shooting ThreatAccording to the suit, the victims now suffer from PTSD and panic attacks.By Caroline Fisher
- MusicDJ Akademiks Accuses Punch Of TDE Of Trying To "Suge Knight" Him Over SZA Rant"You don’t strike fear in my heart," Ak said on stream after Punch deleted a tweet aimed at him.By Gabriel Bras Nevares
- MusicN.O.R.E. Discusses Diddy’s Ability To “Threaten You With A Smile”N.O.R.E. says not to get on Diddy's bad side.By Cole Blake
- SportsMoriah Mills Gets "Zion" Tattooed On Her Face Amid Sex Tape ThreatsHas she taken things too far?By Caroline Fisher
- Pop CultureProducer On 50 Cent's "BMF" Suspended For Allegedly Threatening PicketersThe producer allegedly threatened to hit striking writers with his SUV.By Caroline Fisher
- MusicShy Glizzy Allegedly Threatened To Kill His Ex-GirlfriendShy Glizzy's ex now has a restraining order against the rapper.By Caroline Fisher
- SportsDeMar DeRozan's Daughter Diar Escorted Out Of NBA Game After Online ThreatsThe 9-year-old was shouting during her dad's opposing team's free throws, and Bulls security had to escort her out of the Raptors arena.By Gabriel Bras Nevares
- Pop CultureTamar Braxton Claims Kandi Burruss & Todd Tucker Tried To Fight HerKandi denied the claim, but Tamar responded, saying Kandi sounds like an abused woman. "I hope he's not beating you ass," wrote Braxton.By Erika Marie
- GramNick Cannon's BM LaNisha Says Their Newborn Has Received Death ThreatsLast month, the pair welcomed their baby girl, Onyx Cannon.By Erika Marie
- TVNatalie Portman's "Lady In The Lake" Production Stopped After Crew Threatened, Extorted: ReportA crew member was allegedly approached by Baltimore locals saying production had to pay $50K or someone would be shot.By Erika Marie
- Gram600 Breezy Alleges King Von Told Him NBA YoungBoy Threatened "To Shoot Up The Crib"He claims that Von told him YoungBoy was upset about Breezy being with a woman he was seeing. After going viral, he clarified his remarks.By Erika Marie