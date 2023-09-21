Nicki Minaj Delivers Cryptic Tweet Following Kenneth Petty House Arrest Ruling

Nicki Minaj has always been the subject of some wild headlines over the years. However, that has been especially true over the last week due to the actions of her husband, Kenneth Petty. If you remember, Petty was outside with some friends, making threats towards Offset. Nicki and Cardi B have beef, so the Offset connection makes sense. However, the former Migos member was in Atlanta with Kai Cenat before hopping on a jet to go see the Colorado Buffaloes. Needless to say, he got the last laugh.

This is especially true now that Petty has been ordered to 120 days in house arrest. “Mr. Petty was recorded on video making threatening remarks towards a specific individual while in the company of someone with a criminal record,” a court order explains. “This recent violation conduct raises concerns over Mr. Petty’s willingness to comply with the Court’s orders. As such, the Probation Officer believes placement in the Location Monitoring Program will effectively allow for closer monitoring of Mr. Petty’s activities, limit his movements, provide a sanction for his non-compliance, and hopefully encourage him to reflect upon and reevaluate his current status in the community.”

Nicki Minaj Takes To Twitter

Following the news, fans were curious if Nicki Minaj would have anything to say about it. Well, she did take to Twitter this morning, albeit in the most cryptic way possible. All she really posted was a gif, sipping on a drink. There isn't really much to gleam from something like this. However, it is crystal clear that she has a lot of thoughts on the situation. Delivering those honest thoughts, however, could lead to a world of trouble.

In her replies, fans were very curious about what she meant by her tweet. Although, an answer still evades us. Instead, fans are left to guess what exactly is going on. Let us know your thoughts on this situation, in the comments section below. Additionally, stay tuned to HNHH for more news and updates from around the music world. We will always keep you informed.

