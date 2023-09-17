Kenneth Petty’s Friend Blames Offset For Current Beef, Nicki Minaj Breaks Her Silence

A friend of Kenneth Petty has taken to social media to try and explain the rapidly expanding beef with Offset. "I don't even know how all this happened," the man begins. "I guess they misinterpreted the video that me and Zoo [Petty] made. And we were just talking shit, regular shit. And then I guess Zoo made the comment, 'waiting for one of you n-ggas to act stupid'. That was it, that was all that was said." Furthermore, the man shared another video showing his heated DM exchange with Offset, parts of which had been previously leaked by Petty. However, it appears that Petty and his crew are taking the stance that Offset is the aggressor in this beef.

All this comes after days of mounting tensions between the husbands of Nicki and Cardi. In the most recent development, Petty and his crew dropped a video of them engaged on a "stakeout" for Offset. Meanwhile, Offset was first in Atlanta for his stream with Kai Cenat and then in Boulder for the Colorado-Colorado State game. However, Offset has responded to some of the shots taken by Petty and his friends. Namely, the former Migos rapper appears to find the whole situation pretty funny and appears to have no interest in actually starting anything with Minaj's sex-offender husband. So much for him being the one to instigate the beef.

Fans Question Meaning Of Nicki Minaj Tweet

Elsewhere, fans are questioning a cryptic tweet dropped by Minaj herself on September 16. Aside from a clip of Minaj laughing at a fan asking where the "opps at" during the VMAs, the rapper has mostly stayed out of her husband's escapades. However, people are now wondering if that is about to change after she tweeted "I wanna play a game." However, Minaj offered no follow-up, with her subsequent tweets not matching the energy of her Jigsaw impression. Minaj has been promoting her new track "Big Difference" pretty heavily in the last few days. One of the tweets she posted after the aforementioned one highlighted how "Big Difference" was at one point #3 on X's trending page.

However, is there a deeper meaning to this tweet? It's hard to say as in the past, Nicki has rarely been one to mince words. Perhaps something bigger is coming in the next few days. Even then, the beef already appears to have died off. With Offset seemingly unwilling to engage with Petty, most of this beef has been Petty trying to goad the rapper into giving him attention. Despite this, the situation remains a developing story. We'll have any updates as and when they emerge.

