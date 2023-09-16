Deion Sanders Gets Love From Offset And Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson Ahead Of Colorado State Game

Just about every college sports show is in Boulder today for the Rocky Mountain Showdown between Colorado and Colorado State. Since the game doesn't kick off till 8pm local time, that's a lot of airtime to fill. So the various shows up in Boulder have been bringing out a lot of people to talk about how great Deion Sanders is. For College GameDay, who is in Boulder for the first time since the 90s, that pundit was Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson.

Already in Boulder for WWE SmackDown, The Rock was more than happy to join ESPN to discuss what Coach Prime has been doing at Folsom Field. “What Deion Sanders is doing right now — let’s talk about this just for a second, because we are witnessing something that is not only game-changing in the face of college football, but also, something that’s very special. And what that special thing is, is passion mixed with love mixed with disruption mixed with swagger mixed with confidence, but also, there’s an undercurrent here that Coach Prime is doing, is he’s changing the face of college football, and he’s doing it his way. But he’s also doing it in a way — and this is the hard part — that is galvanizing not only a town in Boulder, Colorado, but also galvanizing an entire country.”

Offset Vibes With Sanders

However, The Rock wasn't the only person showing some love to Coach Prime. Offset was also in Boulder and managed to get some one-on-one time with Sanders amid the sea of fans following the coach around. The two spoke briefly before embracing. In the comments, people joked that Offset was in the one place where "Kenneth [Petty] can't find him."

The Rocky Mountain Showdown returns for the first time since 2019. Once an annual affair, the two sides have not played each other since the pandemic. Colorado has won the last five matchups against Colorado State. Despite this, Deion might want to watch out for a scary historical precedent. The last six times a team has entered the Rocky Mountain Showdown ranked in the AP Poll, they've lost. Colorado enters the matchup at #18 after their 2-0 start to the season.

