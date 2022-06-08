The Rock
- Pop CultureDwayne "The Rock" Johnson Teaming Up With Wax Museum To Fix Viral Statue Of HimselfThe Rock is vowing to fix the skin tone of his wax figure.By Lavender Alexandria
- Pop CultureNew Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson Wax Figure Roasted For Looking Nothing Like HimPitbull, Mr. Clean, and Vin Diesel have all been suggested as better fits for the figure.By Ben Mock
- SportsDeion Sanders Gets Love From Offset And Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson Ahead Of Colorado State GameEveryone who is anyone is in Boulder, Colorado for Coach Prime.By Ben Mock
- WrestlingDwayne "The Rock" Johnson Makes His WWE Return At Friday Night SmackdownIt looks like the multi-media star left the stove on last night, because we could all definitely smell what The Rock was cooking.By Gabriel Bras Nevares
- SportsThe Rock And Oprah Winfrey Announce $10M Donation To Maui Wildfire ReliefThe A-listers launched the People's Fund of Maui.By Ben Mock
- SportsDwayne Johnson Buys Struggling UFC Fighter Themba Gorimbo A House"Welcome home," Johnson told Gorimbo.By Caroline Fisher
- WrestlingWWE News: The Rock Gets Invited To SmackDown Amid Online FeudCould The Rock return to SmackDown!?By Jake Skudder
- WrestlingWWE News: Superstar Accused Of Being "Absolute Rip-Off" Of The RockIs he ripping off The Rock!?By Jake Skudder
- Pop CultureThe Rock Confirms Return To "Fast And Furious" FranchiseLuke Hobbs is back.By Ben Mock
- MoviesDwayne Johnson Makes Surprise Appearance in "Fast X"The actor shocks fans by appearing in an end credits scene in the new movie.By Caroline Fisher
- WrestlingDwayne Johnson Continues To Electrify WWE FansThe Rock continues making history with his WWE trading card going for a large sum.By Tyler Reed
- MusicCardi B, Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson, Jill Biden & More Announced As 2023 Grammys PresentersThe Grammys announced Cardi B, The Rock, Jill Biden, Olivia Rodrigo and more as presenters. By Aron A.
- Pop CultureJoe Rogan Accuses The Rock Of Using SteroidsThe accusation was made on The Joe Rogan Experience Podcast on Saturday.By Isaac Fontes
- SportsThe Rock Reveals All 8 XFL TeamsThe XFL returns in 2023.By Alexander Cole
- Movies"Black Adam" Becomes Dwayne Johnson's Biggest Opening Weekend As Leading ManThe Rock's new superhero flick is doing very well.By Rex Provost
- Pop CultureTwitter Reacts To Newborn Baby Being Passed To The Rock Through A Crowd Fans had mixed feelings about a baby being crowd surfed. By Lamar Banks
- MoviesNew Trailer For "Black Adam" With Dwayne Johnson Arrives, Includes Kanye West & Jay-Z SongFans are getting another look at the Rock's new movie before its release.By Rex Provost
- Pop CultureMegan Thee Stallion Jokes That She's "Made It" After Dwayne Johnson Says He Wants To Be Her PetThe rapper's boyfriend Pardison Fontaine previously issued a sly response to The Rock, but Megan loved being mentioned by the actor.By Erika Marie
- GramPardison Fontaine Explains Why He Deleted Comment About The RockPardison Fontaine previously responded to The Rock saying that he'd like to be Megan Thee Stallion's pet. By Aron A.
- Pop CultureLogan Paul Reveals The Rock Cut Him Off Following Suicide Forest ScandalThe boxer and podcast host revealed his idol cut him off after YouTube controversy.By Gabriel Bras Nevares
- MoviesThe Rock's "Black Adam" Trailer ArrivesThe first trailer for Dwayne Johnson's long-awaited "Black Adam" has arrived.By Quam Odunsi