Dwayne Johnson Buys Struggling UFC Fighter Themba Gorimbo A House

A touching new clip shows Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson giving Zimbabwe-born UFC fighter Themba Gorimbo a meaningful gift. It begins with Gorimbo recounting his experience of receiving a social media message from Johnson. Johnson later sneaks up behind Gorimbo, surprising him as he shares how grateful he was for his acknowledgment. The duo then share an emotional hug, and Gorimbo is seen promising Johnson to become a champion. “You inspired me to work hard, man,” he tells Johnson.

Later in the clip, Gorimbo shows Johnson where he’s been sleeping in order to train in Miami. He says that since there weren’t any rooms left, he told owners he’d be willing to sleep anywhere just to get an opportunity to train. He then revealed a humble area in the corner of a room with a pull-out couch that he sleeps on. Johnson is moved when the UFC fighter shows him a list labeled “my reason,” hanging on the wall. The list included all the reasons he’s working so hard to become a champion, including his family, God, his village in Zimbabwe, and more.

Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson Surprises Themba Gorimbo With A Meaningful Gift

Johnson is later seen revealing new house that he got for Gorimbo to stay in. “Welcome home,” he then tells the athlete. “This place is yours. You don’t have to think about anything. The only thing you think about is your family, getting them over here, getting them with you, your training and becoming champion.”

Johnson shared the clip on Instagram alongside a sweet message to Gorimbo. “You and your family enjoy your new house brother,” it begins. “Lights are on. Bills are paid. Keep your ‘My Reason’ list close, keep taking care of your people and I’m honored to play a very, very small role in your $7 bucks journey. $7 bucks. I’ve been there too. Got your back brother. Let’s get to work on that dream of becoming @ufc champion one day.”

